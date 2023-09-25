One Killed In Russian Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A grain warehouse employee was killed in a Russian overnight attack on the Odesa district on September 25.
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports
"As a result of the Russian overnight attack, we have a dead person," the post reads.
According to the regional governor, a Russian missile hit a grain storage warehouse. The two people who worked there had not got in contact since last night. At 12:15, the body of one of the missing persons was found under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
In the early hours of September 25, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones and two types of missiles, damaging a grain warehouse and a private house in the Odesa district.
The Odesa seaport and a nearby hotel were also damaged.
