Death Toll In Russian Attack On Odesa District Rises To Two

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports

"The body of the second person who was killed in an overnight attack by Russian terrorists on Odesa has just been found under the rubble," he said.

A grain warehouse was hit by a Russian missile. Two people who worked at the granary have not gotten in contact since the attack. At 12:15, the body of the first victim was found under the rubble.

In the early hours of September 25, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones and two types of missiles, damaging a grain warehouse and a private house in the Odesa district.