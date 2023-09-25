The First 'Patients For Patient Safety Taiwan (PFPS TW)' Kick

Dali, Taichung Sep 25, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

To commemorate 2023's World Patient Safety Day on Sunday, September 17, set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Taiwan Patient Safety Culture Club (TPSCC) held its first“Patients for Patient Safety Taiwan (PFPS TW)” Conference on the afternoon of Friday, September 15 at the National Hotel in Taichung City. The "Patients for Patient Safety Taiwan (PFPS TW)” kick-off meeting invited nearly 200 guests from various healthcare institutions and the public to participate in this event. The Alliance hopes to promote patients' participation in patient safety practices; focus on the safety of patients and their families; allow patients to participate in policy formulation; jointly design safety strategies to improve patient safety; and create a win-win situation for both doctors and patients in Taiwan.

Dr. Ming-I Chan Liao, Founder of the Taiwan Patient Safety Culture Club and Board Chairman of Taichung City Jen-Ai Foundation, has been promoting patient safety initiatives for more than 10 years in Taiwan. Still, it is the first time that the“Patients for Patient Safety Taiwan” Conference has been held to encourage patients' participation in patient safety practices. In addition, Dr. Chan Liao has organized other meaningful patient safety campaigns, public forums, training courses, and other events in the past, such as the“Walk for Patient Safety” and“Movie Screening of 'To Err Is Human' Documentary” to raise public awareness for this very important topic in Taiwan.

Following the World Health Assembly resolution, World Patient Safety Day has been celebrated annually on September 17, across all countries since 2019. The theme of this year's World Patient Safety is "Engaging Patients for Patient Safety" and the slogan "Elevate the voice of patients!" recognizes the crucial role of patients, families, and caregivers in patient safety. Clear evidence has shown that when patients are treated as partners in their medical care, significant improvements are made in patient safety, patient satisfaction and patient health outcomes. In response to this theme, the Taiwan Patient Safety Culture Club established the "Taiwan Patient Participation Patient Safety Initiative Alliance" to gather different groups of stakeholders from all walks of life to promote patient safety with practical applications.

During the "Patients for Patient Safety Taiwan (PFPS TW)” kick-off meeting, arrangements were made to watch a Japanese patient safety documentary titled "The Revolutionary Solution to Misconnected Tubings" and TPSCC's original documentary titled "Device Safety Warning: Patient's Voice for Recovery and Rehabilitation", both of which were shown in Taiwan for the first time. In addition, a symposium was held to invite the public and patient safety experts to share their experiences and views, with detailed video explanations, which encouraged lively discussions, so that all participants could appreciate the importance of patient safety.

Dr. Chan Liao says,“World Patient Safety Day can not only raise global awareness of patient safety but also promote the development of patient safety culture, promoting the cooperation between different stakeholders to reduce medical accidents, ultimately improving medical quality. After the "Taiwan Patient Participation Patient Safety Initiative Alliance" is officially launched, we hope that patients will pay special attention to patient safety, improve higher standards, reduce the incidence of medical accidents, and raise medical satisfaction.

Dr. Chan Liao emphasized that the goal of this alliance is to move towards zero harm, and ethical values ​​by sharing the experience of victims in various medical adverse events, and actively participating in medical decisions from the patient's perspective with better communication. The doctor-patient relationship allows patients and their families to become partners and join in their own and loved one's care. In this way, medical safety and patient satisfaction can also be improved through advocacy and collaboration.