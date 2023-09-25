(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Asia Mixed as Investors Consider Inflation Data
Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as investors look toward inflation data from across the region this week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 recuperated from a month-long low, gathering 276.21 points, or 0.9%, to 32,678.62, rebounding from losses last week.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 328.16 points, or 1.8%, to 17.729.29.
Singapore and Australia are expected to report inflation figures for August this week, while Japan will release inflation data for the Tokyo region. The capital region's inflation data is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends.
Singapore's core consumer price index climbed 3.4% in August from a year ago, its lowest rate of increase since April 2022's figure of 3.3%.
This is also the fourth straight month that the country's core inflation rate has slowed. The figure also came in lower than the 3.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The core inflation rate, also known as the MAS core inflation measure, strips out prices of accommodation and private transport.
The headline inflation rate also slowed to 4%, in line with expectations and its lowest level since January 2022.
Korean markets fell once again, marking a seven-day losing streak.
In other markets
The CSI 300 lost 24.33 points, or 0.7%, to 3,714.60.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index gained 107.75 points, or 0.7%, to 16,452.23.
In Singapore, the Straits Times inched forward 10.58 points, or 0.3%, to 3,215.40.
In Korea, the Kospi index slid 12.37 points, or 0.5%, to 2,495.76.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 eked ahead 4.5 points to 11,377.13.
In Australia, the ASX 200 edged higher 7.69 points, or 0.1%, to 7,076.53.
