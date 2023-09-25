Ed Freedman's Stable Road Foundation And Mehyoga Raise $10K For Maui Fire Relief





MEHyoga , founded by Morgan Elaine Brown, hosted a free class at which Freedman spoke about the relief efforts currently underway in Maui. Subsequent donations exceeded $10,000, far outpacing expectations.

“Stable Road Foundation and the people of Maui are very grateful to Morgan and everyone who donated so generously,” said Freedman, founder of Stable Road Foundation.“It was inspiring to see so much spontaneous generosity and support from people.”

The Maui wildfires displaced thousands of Maui residents and destroyed much of the historic city of Lahaina. Stable Road Foundation has been actively supporting relief efforts in a variety of ways, including the Help Maui Rebuild fundraiser. The Foundation is matching all gifts up to $500,000, enabling supporters to double their impact.

The funds raised by MEHyoga's donations will go entirely toward supporting people of Maui. Stable Road Foundation has previously distributed tools and cash cards to families in need, along with providing water purification machines to affected areas. In the coming weeks, the Foundation will be announcing a multifaceted campaign of new projects to help bridge the gap between Maui's short-term needs and long-term rebuilding efforts.

Founded in 2017 by Freedman, Stable Road Foundation has long been an active supporter of many local Hawaiian organizations. It has also developed partnerships with many yoga organizations around the world.

MEHyoga, founded by Brown, offers yoga and pilates classes at O2 Aspen in downtown Aspen. Brown also provides personalized training for individuals or groups at private residences, public parks, or hiking trails.

