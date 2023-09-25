Global Digital Immune System Market Size To Reach USD 58.55 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital immune system market size was USD 16.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing government initiatives toward implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various industries, especially in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, growing advancements in Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Deep Learning (DL) algorithms, stringent government regulations toward ethical AI implementation are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the digital immune system market. Digital immune systems are crucial for identifying cyber threats and promptly responding to them. It accomplishes this by fusing a range of techniques and tools from design, development, automation, operations, and analytics of software. A digital immune system should be created in response to this threat to protect against numerous weaknesses that could result in data breaches, cyber theft, and other cyberattacks, which contribute to revenue growth of the market. Recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms are one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Since the past decade, cyberattacks have advanced and grown in size, which has forced Big Tech businesses to take action.

Recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms are one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are powerful tools for preventing cyber threats. Artificial intelligence-powered systems, for example, can analyze large amounts of data, identify strange behavior, and identify trends that can indicate hostile activities. Machine learning algorithms can continuously learn from the past to improve threat intelligence and defenses. DIS analyzes data more effectively using Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which automates the process of detecting and responding to security threats, which is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the digital immune system market. One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market are concerns surrounding data security, and complexity as well as high cost regarding maintenance and training data preparation. The training data is susceptible to biased or factually wrong responses, which can be a severe issue when people rely on these bots for information. Since user data is frequently stored for model training in AI, privacy is another major concern. Such factors are restraining revenue growth of the market.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 16.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 58.55 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component type, deployment mode, enterprise size, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation.., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.., McFree, LLC., Palo Alto Networks Inc.., ROBOKITS INDIA, SAS Institute Inc.., FireEye, Inc.., and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global digital immune system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective digital immune system solutions. Some major players included in the global digital immune system market report are:



SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

McFree, LLC.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation.

SAS Institute Inc.

FireEye, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 1 July 2020, Darktrace, the top cyberAI company in the world, announced a number of new features and tools that expand the Enterprise Immune System platform's reach to endpoints, video and chat apps, Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, and identity and access management interfaces to safeguard today's mobile and flexible workforces. By recognizing the changing daily work patterns of the dynamic workforce, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System safeguards it. Darktrace's cyber AI swiftly adapts to rapidly changing surroundings and automating and enhancing security teams. This is true regardless of whether employees are in the office or working remotely, using Teams or Zoom, connecting to the Cloud or depending on email.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The solutions accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Digital immune system solutions aid in prevention and detection of malware/ransomware execution in memory during runtime, when applications are most vulnerable, whether it is file or fileless. The threat intelligence provided by these systems, such as Forensic Artifacts at Point of Attack, is also helpful. Users can identify and fix any usability, security, and performance problems or mistakes with the software by automating testing process. Major companies also provide a platform of continuous testing solutions to assist organizations in quickly identifying potential risks and vulnerabilities in their applications before they become a problem. These platforms also guarantee that the platform supports most recent mobile devices, operating systems, browsers, emulators, and simulators. In addition, cyber-threat prevention solutions deliver top-notch cyber-threat prevention, in memory at run-time, on vital Operational Technology (OT) workstations and servers. These solutions are simple to integrate with existing workflows, simplify post-deployment management, reduce resource usage, and offer visibility across every operating system and application, which contributes significantly to revenue growth of this segment.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation as a result of technological improvements, changing client expectations, and rising competition. Financial sector firms have made significant investments in compliance and cybersecurity while balancing risk management and innovation. The financial services sector, and specifically the banking sector, is leading this change by utilizing cutting-edge technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to minimize fraud, uncover new efficiencies, and improve customer service. Real-time data analysis provided by AI-enabled risk management tools and approaches enables businesses to halt potentially fraudulent transactions or demand proof before moving forward. AI-based digital immune system solutions assist in fraud detection by evaluating vast amounts of transactional data and spotting trends suggestive of illegal activity. These are the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment. The market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to growing government initiatives and funding in the field of digital immune systems, as well as growing consumer interest and rapid adoption of digital immune system applications especially in the U.S., which has resulted in continued revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 18 July 2023, the United States government established a cybersecurity certification and labeling program to assist Americans in selecting smart gadgets that are safer and less prone to intrusions. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed a new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program that would raise the bar for cybersecurity across common devices, which has resulted in continued revenue growth of the market in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital immune system market on the basis of component type, deployment mode, security type, end-use, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Solution Software

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Cloud-based On-premises

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Network Security



Cloud Security



Endpoint Security



Internet of Things (IoT) Security Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail & E-commerce



IT & Telecommunications



Healthcare Government & Defense

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

