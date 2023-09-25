Global Telecom Power System Market Size To Reach USD 7.73 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

In addition, increasing number of telecommunications devices and rising number of Internet and telephonic connections are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. This has resulted in a rise in demand for constant energy supply for continuous running of telecom towers to reduce downtime and zero disruption of telecommunications signals. For instance, on 27 December 2021, the government of India announced the significant rise in telephone connections in rural areas in 2021 to be 59% and internet connections across the country in June 2021 to be 6.1 crore. Moreover, various initiatives taken by governments toward the development of environmentally sustainable solutions and complete shift towards such renewable clean technologies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 7 June 2023, the government of Egypt announced the deal of four telecom companies Etisalat Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, and Telecom Egypt with its state-run New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) for procuring electricity from sustainable energy and clean energy sources.

Recent advancement of smart grids is due to incorporation of renewable energy and enhanced controllability is increasing use of telecom power systems. As a result, smart grids reduce the carbon footprints that enhances environmental conditions and helps to solve global climate change issue. These grids improve the efficiency of power systems and continuous electricity supply without disturbance and reduce operational and management costs. Thus, partnerships and acquisitions of major companies are significantly enhancing the adoption of latest advancements and smart grid solutions for improving power supply for the telecommunication systems. For instance, on 26 January 2023, Clear Blue announced the acquisition of eSite Power Systems. The combination of eSite's innovative hardware and Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid technology yielded Esite-Nano, an exciting product that will significantly enhance Hybrid and Smart Off-Grid power supply for telecom. As a result, this will allow Clear Blue to deliver reliable, low-cost power for connectivity to millions of people who are currently unconnected.

However, dependency on conventional methods of power supply such as power modules, result in high costs incurrence, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, it also results in less flexibility for board designers for adaptation to varying power requirements of different boards. In addition, this results in low cost-effective solutions with less-than-optimal performance and over-designing of these power systems. Moreover, the dependency on fossil fuels due to emission of greenhouse gases in the process of power generation is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, disruption in the signal due to intermittent power supply results in a decrease in customer satisfaction.

Scope of Research