Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size To Reach USD 309.63 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market size was USD 60.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-definition video content and available video-on-demand options and increasing Internet usage and online video advertising are key factors driving market revenue growth. IPTV uses digital TV technology to deliver TV and video content through Internet protocol (IP)-based networks, providing consumers more alternatives for watching and engaging with TV. IPTV offers a vast selection of TV shows to view over the host network, facilitates simple user-host network interaction, gives features such as pause, rewind, and forward, when watching TV material, and is compatible with all sorts of displaying platforms. The flexibility to customize user experience is another advantage of IPTV, which can also provide a personalized user interface that shows content according to consumer preference and is easily searchable. In addition, IPTV may be accessible on TVs, Personal Computer (PCs), tablets, and smartphones and is not just available on TVs with cable connections. This implies that consumers can stream content from any Internet-connected device, including live television and movies. Moreover, increasing number of product launches is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 17 April 2022, VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription arrangement announced the launch of 150 new channels that are available to streamers without cost. Furthermore, rising number of partnerships between different companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 5 September 2022, technology companies Kaon, Green Streams, and 3SS announced their partnership to develop a joint IPTV/OTT service platform offering, which was intended for tier two and medium-sized providers. Through this partnership, the companies will deliver super-aggregated video services based on Android TV as well as pertinent multiscreen platforms. The combined offering was based on their pre-integrated end-to-end technological platform. However, uncertain operational models and high upfront expenses such as price of the Set-Top Box (STB), are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. The development of IPTV has slowed down as a result of these challenges for developers. In addition, the existing marketplace's high client expectations for future technology implementation pose a significant obstacle due to high investment costs associated with the integration of these advanced technologies with current IPTV systems.



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 60.30 Billion CAGR (2022–2032) 17.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 309.63 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Subscription type, component, application, streaming type, device type, transmission type, end- use, industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Akamai Technologies, AT&T, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arris Group of Companies, STL Tech, Moftak Solutions, and TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global Internet protocol Television (IPTV) market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major players included in the global Internet protocol Television (IPTV) market report are: Akamai Technologies, AT&T, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arris Group of Companies, STL Tech, Moftak Solutions, and TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD.



On 16 September 2022, ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, and Turk Telekom, a company based in Turkey, commercially launched Turkey's largest IPTV/OTT platform. The new platform has an integrated video platform architecture and facilitates smooth evolution, offering consumers whole new viewing experiences. This platform can provide customers with superior viewing experiences due to its superb UI design, extensive functions, robust system, and different TV service scenarios. On 29 April 2022, Tripleplay announced the introduction of Caveman 3.2, the latest edition of their leading digital signage, enterprise video, and IPTV software platform, which includes updates and new capabilities for both existing and new users. Its key features are reporting functionality improvements that provide content providers with crucial insight into user interactions with video content, allowing them to better measure Return of Investment (ROI) and user engagement.

The subscription-free segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global IPTV market during the forecast period. This is because subscription-free contents are favorable in terms of display facilities in situations when memberships are not accessible or for first-time users for exploring IPTV content. This results in branding and an improved consumer experience. In addition, increasing acceptance of digitalization and upgrading of existing platform portfolios, as well as new product releases by various enterprises, are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Moreover, rising number of free memberships and availability of multiple channels is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 8 December 2022, Booms TV announced the launch of a free IPTV subscription trial with access to over 3,000 US networks, nearly 10,000 Canadian channels, and over 2,000 UK stations.

The hardware segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global IPTV market during the forecast period. This is because IPTV involves the installation of a set-top box or other customer-premises devices, such as a Wi-Fi router or a fiber optic or broadband Internet connection, for its smooth functioning. One of the main benefits of utilizing an IPTV box is that it is significantly less expensive than cable TV services and that the user owns the hardware than a cable provider. In addition, rising adoption of technologically advanced hardware devices by various organizations to improve the operating efficiency of IPTV systems is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. For instance, on 8 June 2021, TDS Telecom announced the rollout of Evolution Digital's eSTREAM 4K Android TV set-top box over its North American network. Third-party application integration is supported, as is voice-enabled remote control using TDS' managed TiVo application. Its Android TV box works with the cloud-based TDS TV+ video service, which features TiVo's interface/middleware.

The media and entertainment segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global IPTV market during the forecast period. This is because IPTV improves the consumer experience by allowing to watch high-definition video at their leisure with customized timing options and downloading capabilities. IPTV also offers a range of plans as well as payment choices based on the device used to watch content. In addition, development of many novel solutions and services for providing next generation viewing via IPTV by various companies is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. For instance, on 26 December 2020, Ecosmob, an established provider of end-to-end software services and solutions announced the launch of IPTV app development services. Through this launch, the company will provide a next-generation TV experience, allowing Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) and other service providers to offer live TV streaming, on-demand videos, and games with the best user experience possible thanks to Ecosmob's high-quality IPTV solutions.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global IPTV market in 2022. This is due to rapid advancements in technologies and increasing Internet usage among customers in the U.S. and Canada. According to Google, a company based in U.S., 6 out of 10 people prefer watch online video contents rather than television. In addition, increasing adoption of upgraded digital portfolios of IPTV software by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period. Moreover, the launch of customer-centric IPTV services through partnerships between major companies is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 15 March 2023, MwareTV, a provider of cloud-based multi-tenant, white label platforms, and end-to-end IPTV and OTT middleware software, announced its partnership with a U.S. content provider to offer an all-inclusive one-stop content service for ISPs, multi-dwelling organizations, and other stakeholders in the U.S. On 1 March 2022, M-net, a German provider of fiber-optic networks launched a new version of TVplus, its IPTV platform, in collaboration with Ocilion. This platform included interactive TV add-on features such as time-shifting TV, direct access to TV catch-up services, recording and archiving TV shows in the cloud, and mobile use via smartphone/tablet apps and online browsers.

Emergen Research has segmented global the IPTV market on the basis of subscription type, component, application, streaming type, device type, transmission type, end-use, industry, and region:



Subscription Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Hardware



Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Linear Television Non- Linear Television

Streaming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Video Television Non- Video Television

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Smartphones and Tablets



Smart TVs Desktops and Laptops

Transmission Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Wireless Wired

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Large Enterprises Residential Customers

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Advertising and Marketing



Media and Entertainment



Gaming



Online Stores



Telecom and IT



Healthcare and Medical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

