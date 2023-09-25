Korea Climate And Meteorological Industry Exhibition 2023 Took Place To Foster Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The scene before the opening ceremony of 2023 Korea Climate and Meteorological Industry Exhibition (KCMIE 2023) | Photo by Korea Meteorological Administration
A scene from the exhibition hall | Photo by Korea Meteorological Administration
The seminar on the Meteorological R&D Day | Photo by Korea Meteorological Administration
- Showcasing the latest climate technology and products on-site I hope that the development of meteorological technology will be widely recognized, and it will be an opportunity to reevaluate the value of sustainable meteorological industry.” - Director Yu Hee-dong of the Korea Meteorological AdministrationGOYANG, GYEONGGI, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Korea Meteorological Administration , under the leadership of Director Yu Hee-dong, hosted the "2023 Korea Climate and Meteorological Industry Exhibition (KCMIE 2023 )“ from September 13 to 15 at the KINTEX Hall 2 in Ilsan for three days.
KCMIE 2023 aims to open new business opportunities for meteorological companies developing products, technology, and services through promotion and support. For the first time in four years, KCMIE returned to in-person at the venue, providing face-to-face business opportunities for participating companies.
This year, it co-exhibited concurrently with the "K-Safety Expo 2023" by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security and Gyeonggi Province and the "2023 Korea International Construction & Industrial Safety Expo" by KINTEX. These exhibitions shared the exhibition hall as both prioritize meteorological information such as natural disasters.
The exhibition will showcase the latest technology and products in the meteorological and climate fields - including weather observation and measurement, weather information solutions, climate technology, and climate response - through corporate exhibition halls, the Earthquake Special Hall, and the Policy Promotion Hall offline and online.
Various subsidiary events will also be conducted, including the Korea Meteorological Industry Awards ceremony, trade consultations, and seminars. The trade consultations involved domestic and international companies and public institutions participating as buyers, supporting market development and export activation for domestic meteorological companies.
On September 13th (Wednesday), the "Republic of Korea Meteorological Industry Awards" ceremony will be held to recognize seven companies that have achieved outstanding results in developing the meteorological industry. This year, SK Planet was selected as the recipient of the Meteorological Industry Awards (Prime Minister's Award), with an acoustic road surface risk information system analyzing the sounds of vehicles traveling on the roadside using artificial intelligence. The information system identifies road icing, snowfall, and other road surface conditions and immediately alerts road risk information to drivers, enabling integrated management and swift response to road risk factors.
Admission to this year's Climate and Meteorological Industry Exhibition is free, and anyone interested in the meteorological industry, including domestic and international buyers and related agency officials, can participate.
Director Yu Hee-dong of the Korea Meteorological Administration stated, "As the impact of severe weather affects various aspects of society, and the utility of weather information continues to increase, the importance of the meteorological industry is growing even more." He added, "Through this exhibition, I hope that the development of meteorological technology will be widely recognized, and it will be an opportunity to reevaluate the value of sustainable meteorological industry."
