Korea Climate And Meteorological Industry Exhibition 2023 Took Place To Foster Sustainable Future

The scene before the opening ceremony of 2023 Korea Climate and Meteorological Industry Exhibition (KCMIE 2023) | Photo by Korea Meteorological Administration

A scene from the exhibition hall | Photo by Korea Meteorological Administration

The seminar on the Meteorological R&D Day | Photo by Korea Meteorological Administration

- Showcasing the latest climate technology and products on-site

Davis Kim

AVING News

+82 2-856-3276

email us here