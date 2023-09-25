Managed DNS Services Market Development, Application, Sales Forecast 2030 X Herald

A New Market Study, Titled“Managed DNS Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on Fusion Market Research

Description

This global study of the Managed DNS Services market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Managed DNS Services industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Managed DNS Services Market including:

Neustar(VeriSign)

Oracle

CloudFlare

Cisco

Verizon (Edgecast)

Google

Akamai

GoDaddy

NS1

AWS

DNS Made Easy

Microsoft

Alibaba Cloud



Managed DNS Services Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Managed DNS Services Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT and Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Education

Public Sector

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Managed DNS Services Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Managed DNS Services Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Managed DNS Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Managed DNS Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Managed DNS Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Managed DNS Services Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Managed DNS Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

...

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Neustar(VeriSign)

7.1.1 Neustar(VeriSign) Company Summary

7.1.2 Neustar(VeriSign) Business Overview

7.1.3 Neustar(VeriSign) Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Neustar(VeriSign) Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.1.5 Neustar(VeriSign) Key News & Latest Developments

7.2 Oracle

7.2.1 Oracle Company Summary

7.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.2.3 Oracle Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Oracle Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.2.5 Oracle Key News & Latest Developments

7.3 CloudFlare

7.3.1 CloudFlare Company Summary

7.3.2 CloudFlare Business Overview

7.3.3 CloudFlare Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 CloudFlare Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.3.5 CloudFlare Key News & Latest Developments

7.4 Cisco

7.4.1 Cisco Company Summary

7.4.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.4.3 Cisco Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Cisco Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5 Cisco Key News & Latest Developments

7.5 Verizon (Edgecast)

7.5.1 Verizon (Edgecast) Company Summary

7.5.2 Verizon (Edgecast) Business Overview

7.5.3 Verizon (Edgecast) Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Verizon (Edgecast) Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5 Verizon (Edgecast) Key News & Latest Developments

7.6 Google

7.6.1 Google Company Summary

7.6.2 Google Business Overview

7.6.3 Google Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Google Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.6.5 Google Key News & Latest Developments

7.7 Akamai

7.7.1 Akamai Company Summary

7.7.2 Akamai Business Overview

7.7.3 Akamai Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Akamai Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.7.5 Akamai Key News & Latest Developments

7.8 GoDaddy

7.8.1 GoDaddy Company Summary

7.8.2 GoDaddy Business Overview

7.8.3 GoDaddy Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 GoDaddy Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.8.5 GoDaddy Key News & Latest Developments

7.9 NS1

7.9.1 NS1 Company Summary

7.9.2 NS1 Business Overview

7.9.3 NS1 Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 NS1 Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.9.5 NS1 Key News & Latest Developments

7.10 AWS

7.10.1 AWS Company Summary

7.10.2 AWS Business Overview

7.10.3 AWS Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 AWS Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.10.5 AWS Key News & Latest Developments

7.11 DNS Made Easy

7.11.1 DNS Made Easy Company Summary

7.11.2 DNS Made Easy Business Overview

7.11.3 DNS Made Easy Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 DNS Made Easy Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.11.5 DNS Made Easy Key News & Latest Developments

7.12 Microsoft

7.12.1 Microsoft Company Summary

7.12.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.12.3 Microsoft Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Microsoft Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.12.5 Microsoft Key News & Latest Developments

7.13 Alibaba Cloud

7.13.1 Alibaba Cloud Company Summary

7.13.2 Alibaba Cloud Business Overview

7.13.3 Alibaba Cloud Managed DNS Services Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Alibaba Cloud Managed DNS Services Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.13.5 Alibaba Cloud Key News & Latest Developments

