Data Catalog Market Size To Surpass USD 3,427.8 Million By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 21.5%

A data catalog is used to index and organize metadata regarding the assets within a company. A data catalog provides a structured way to manage, understand, and discover data sources and related data. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions drives the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Industry Development-
Informatica Inc. launched a data governance and catalog as-a-service solution. The new solution is designed to modernize their data and analytics governance programs and enhance AI governance capabilities for enterprise users.
Key Takeaways
Rising Amount of Data Complexity to Boost Market Growth Increased Complexity and Data Volumes During Pandemic Aided Market Growth Rising Cloud-based Catalog Solutions Popularity to Boost Segment Growth Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Data Catalog Market Size in North America was USD 278.5 Million in 2022
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:
“Companies leading the Data Catalog Market are Alation, Inc. (U.S.), Collibra (U.S.), Informatica Inc. (U.S.), Atlan Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), BigID (U.S.), QlikTech International AB (U.S.), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Boomi Corporation (U.S.), Okera (U.S.), Tableau Software, LLC. (U.S.)”
Report Scope & Segmentation
| Report Coverage
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023 to 2030
| Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
| 21.5%
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 3,427.8 Million
| Base Year
| 2022
| Data Catalog Market Size in 2022
| USD 736.9 Million
| Historical Data for
| 2019 to 2021
| No. of Pages
| 120
| Segments covered
| Deployment, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography
Drivers & Restraints
Rising Amount of Data Complexity to Boost Market Growth
The increasing volume, velocity, and variety of data make it more complex and challenging to manage and utilize data effectively, boosting the demand for data catalog solutions during the forecast period. Data catalog simplifies the managing process by providing a centralized repository to understand, organize, and categorize data assets.
Large investments are required to set up and configure the data catalog solution, including the right tool selection, and combining it with the existing systems may hamper the data catalog market growth during the forecast period.
Segments:
By Deployment
By Enterprise Type
By Industry
BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail IT Others
By Region
North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
Regional Insights
Increasing Demand to Provide Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in North America
North America is expected to hold the highest data catalog market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for data catalog solutions to provide the necessary infrastructure to access, utilize, and understand data assets effectively.
Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the estimated period due to the presence of many industries, from finance to retail and manufacturing to technology.
Competitive Landscape
Growing Investment in Advanced Technology by Key Players to Aid Market Growth
The increasing investments in new and advanced technologies, such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), improve their platforms' capabilities and maintain market competitiveness. The growing focus of key players on new product launches will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
FAQ's
How big is the Data Catalog Market?
Data Catalog Market size was USD 736.9 million in 2022.
How fast is the Data Catalog Market growing?
The Data Catalog Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030
