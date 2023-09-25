Engineering Software Market Size To Surpass USD 87.78 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune,India, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Engineering Software Market Size was valued at USD 40.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 44.22 billion in 2023 to USD 87.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the growing endeavor of market players to enhance their offerings with product upgrades and innovations.

Key Industry Development: April 2023 – IBM and Siemens Digital Industries Software shared plans to expand their long-term collaboration. The two companies would partner to develop an integrated software solution for asset management, service lifecycle management, and systems engineering.

Engineering Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 87.78 Billion in 2030

Team members can collaborate remotely from their preferred device because cloud-based solutions can be accessed by users using a web browser.

The use of 3D technology helps designers visualise the finished product and its parts.

Users, particularly those who are new to using the software, may find it difficult to navigate such complicated software. Engineering Software Market Size in North America was USD 13.47 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report- “Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systèmes (France), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), PTC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Aras (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Centric Software, Inc. (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), ComplianceQuest (U.S.)”

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 87.78 Billion Base Year 2022 Engineering Software Market Size in 2022 USD 40.55 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 149 Segments covered Application, Deployment, Industry,





Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing Deployment of High-tech Technologies to Propel Industry Expansion

The engineering software market growth is being impelled by the surging adoption of high-tech technologies such as digitization and 3D modeling. The deployment of 3D technology helps in the quick identification of design faults and cost reduction.

However, the growing integration of various technologies increases the complexity of these software solutions. This may be challenging for new users, limiting industry expansion to some extent.





By Application



CAD

PDM

PLM Design Quality

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Industry



Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Semiconductor and Electronics

Retail Others (Construction and Media and Entertainment)





Regional Insights-

North America Holds Dominant Share Driven by Portfolio Enhancement Initiatives by Regional Players

Prominent industry players in the region are focusing on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios through partnerships, new innovations, and acquisitions, among others. This is set to spur the North America engineering software market share over the forecast period. North America holds a dominating share in the global market.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to depict the highest CAGR over the analysis period. The surge can be credited to the increasing investments by private and government players in cloud and AI adoption.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Ink Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major players of engineering software focus on entering collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their market footings. Besides, companies are also conducting research activities to enhance their product portfolios. These steps are being deployed for increasing the reach of their products.





How big is the Engineering Software Market Market ?

Engineering Software Market size was USD 40.55 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 87.78 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Engineering Software Market growing?

The Engineering Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





About Us-

Contact Us:

