Global Infotainment System On Chip (Soc) Market Size To Reach USD 18.81 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infotainment System on Chip (SoC) market size is expected to reach USD 18.81 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Integration of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) into infotainment systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Infotainment systems have progressed from rudimentary audio and navigation interfaces to advanced technology. AI algorithms have the potential to enhance driver assistance systems by processing sensor data and making real-time decisions for providing safety and reducing driver's workload. For example, the Driver Drowsiness Monitoring System utilizes automotive-grade image sensors that capture infrared images of the driver's eyes. This system employs patented pupil identification technology and a high-speed digital signal processor to analyze and determine whether the driver is either fatigued or distracted. The contactless setup and a sophisticated algorithm provide device with the capability to assess the driver's condition, even in challenging situations such as strong noonday lighting or when the driver is wearing sunglasses. Click Here for In-Depth Insights: Download the Sample Report @ However, infotainment System-on-Chips (SoCs) are notably intricate, amalgamating various functions such as audio, video, connectivity, and navigation, which could restrain market revenue growth. This intricacy can introduce challenges during the phases of development, testing, and maintenance. The process of creating and manufacturing advanced infotainment SoCs tends to be costly, which can in turn inflate the overall price of vehicles. For instance, the General Safety Regulation (GSR) in the European Union mandates that all new vehicles sold in the European union (EU) must be equipped with a range of safety features, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). These functionalities necessitate that infotainment SoCs possess sufficient processing power to execute complex algorithms and communicate with other vehicle systems, thereby amplifying the developmental expenses and intricacy associated with infotainment SoCs. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.42 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 18.81 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered vehicle type, installation type, operating system, connectivity, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled NXP Semiconductors, NEC Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Infotainment System-on-Chip (SoC) market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global Infotainment System-on-Chip (SoC) market report are:



NXP Semiconductors

NEC Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Strategic Development

On 23 September 2022, Mercedes-Benz AG and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborated to incorporate Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions into forthcoming Mercedes-Benz vehicles, aiming to introduce the most cutting-edge and digitally advanced features. Building upon their longstanding technology partnership that spans multiple technology generations, Mercedes-Benz is adopting Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to drive digital cockpits and Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms for telematics systems in their upcoming vehicle models. With digital cockpits playing an increasingly pivotal role in delivering robust and high-end in-vehicle experiences, Mercedes-Benz is harnessing the power of Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to empower intuitive and intelligent infotainment systems.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The passenger cars segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global infotainment SoC market during the forecast period. This is because infotainment SoC systems deliver precise and current maps, step-by-step directions, and real-time traffic updates, aiding drivers in navigating unfamiliar routes with greater efficiency. Infotainment System-on-Chip (SoC) setups come with several benefits that elevate the overall driving experience and convenience. These systems integrate navigation and connectivity features, allowing drivers to access crucial information, place calls, and manage media without the need to reach for their smartphones. This, in turn, minimizes distractions and enhances safety on the road. Passengers can also relish a range of entertainment choices, including streaming music and videos, making extended journeys more enjoyable.

The in-dash segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global Infotainment SoC market over the forecast period. This is because embedded within contemporary vehicles, dashboard infotainment systems deliver an array of advantages that enhance the driving experience and passenger comfort. Infotainment System-on-Chip (SoCs) facilitate Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation systems in delivering up-to-the-minute updates regarding traffic conditions, road closures, accidents, and other incidents. This information empowers drivers to opt for the most efficient routes and circumvent delays, ultimately resulting in time and fuel savings. In addition, infotainment SoCs possess the capability to process and exhibit data from multiple surround-view cameras instantaneously. This offers drivers a comprehensive and lucid perspective of their vehicle's surroundings. Consequently, this enhancement in safety mitigates blind spots and assists drivers in navigating tight spaces, parking, and maneuvering with enhanced safety. The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global infotainment SoC market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities such as partnerships, mergers, and new product launches by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, on 09 November 2020, NVIDIA and Hyundai Motor Group have revealed that all Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models in their lineup will include NVIDIA DRIVE In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems as a standard feature. Whether it's an entry-level or premium vehicle, these vehicle ranges will offer a sophisticated, software-driven AI user experience that can receive ongoing updates. Hyundai Motor Group ensures a seamless and consistently improved in-vehicle AI user experience by adopting high-performance and energy-efficient NVIDIA DRIVE platform as the standard for their forthcoming models.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global infotainment SoC market based on vehicle type, installation type, operating system, connectivity, application, and region:



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



In-dash

Rear Seat

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Linux Based



Android Based

ONX-Based

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Wired

Wireless

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Head Unit



eCockpit



Sound System

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





UK





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

