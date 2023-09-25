Gasoline Direct Injection Market Is Estimated To Be Worth USD 25.79 Billion By The Year 2033.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
USA's ECU adoption & emission rules fuel GDI demand; China's auto industry growth spurs Gasoline Direct Injection system sales.
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global gasoline direct injection market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 10.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate US$ 25.79 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Global efforts to address deteriorating ambient air quality have led to the adoption and enforcement of stricter vehicular emission regulations worldwide. These measures aim to reduce tailpipe emissions of unburned hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM). Regions with advanced technologies have prioritized limiting pollutant levels to minimize carbon emissions into the atmosphere.
The global gasoline direct injection system market is experiencing significant growth driven by increased demand for fuel efficiency, improved thermal efficiency, enhanced engine performance, stringent emissions regulations, and a growing preference for engine downsizing and vehicle weight reduction.
Engine downsizing for improved fuel efficiency and performance is a top manufacturer priority. Hyundai's "SmartStream 3.5 FR T-GDI" in 2021, replacing a 5.0-liter V8, illustrates this trend. Growing engine downsizing drives future demand for GDI systems, fueled by weight reduction and efficiency goals.
Tight emissions rules push automakers to cut environmental impact. They prioritize fuel efficiency and better engine performance, spurring gasoline direct injection engines and demand. This growth results from the need for improved fuel efficiency, thermal efficiency, and engine performance.
Key Takeaways
United States gasoline direct injection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
The market in Germany is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
By sales channel, the OEM segment is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.
The market in China is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period.
“Increasing efforts by the manufacturers to downsize engines and strict regulations by the governments to reduce harmful emission is expected to bode well for market growth,” comments an FMI Analyst
Competitive Landscape
The market for gasoline direct injection is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in their production.
The key industry players are
TI Automotive (Heidelberg),
STMicroelectronics,
Stanadyne Holdings,
Keihin,
Infineon Technologies,
GP Performance,
Eaton,
Denso,
Bosch,
Renesas Electronics,
Magneti Marelli,
Delphi Automotive,
Continental AG.
Some recent developments in the market are:
In December 2021, fuel systems producer Stanadyne introduced a high-pressure gasoline direct injection (GDI) fuel injector with a 1,000-bar pressure. The injector underwent successful performance testing at Stanadyne's Gasoline Engineering Center of Excellence in Jacksonville, NC.
In October 2022, Magneti Marelli unveiled its latest advanced technologies at the international supplier's fair (IZB) held in Germany.
In 2021, Marelli Automotive Lighting Xiaogan, a subsidiary of Magneti Marelli, formed a partnership with Chang'an to establish a joint innovation center. The center aims to develop advanced technologies and enhance collaboration between Chang'an and Marelli.
In May 2021, Ferrari introduced an upgraded V12 engine for its 812 model in its limited-edition Competizione A and Competizione versions.
In February 2022, Denso Corporation utilized its expertise in the Standard Rail System (CRS) to assist global vehicle manufacturers in developing highly responsive, efficient, and reliable vehicles.
More Valuable Insights Available
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global gasoline direct injection market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
To understand opportunities in the gasoline direct injection market, the market is segmented on the basis of stroke type, vehicle type, sales channel and region.
Key Segments Profiled in the Gasoline Direct Injection Industry Survey
Stroke Type:
2 Stroke
4 Stroke
Vehicle Type:
Compact Vehicle
Mid-Sized Vehicle
Premium Vehicle
Luxury Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Sales Channel:
OEM
Aftermarket
Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
