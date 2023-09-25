Juventus-partners-with-bet38

Juventus Football Club announced its regional partnership with BET38, Korea's online sports gaming industry leader, marking a historic moment of collaboration.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Juventus Football Club is excited to unveil its regional partnership with BET38, South Korea's online sports gaming industry leader, marking a historic moment of collaboration. This is the first time that Juventus announces a Korean Japanese sports gaming company, BET38, as the Club's Official Regional Partner, and the only official partner among Korean Japanese gaming companies. The partnership ensures BET38 the priority to engage with gamers and sports fans in the region.

Federico Palomba, Managing Director of Juventus APAC, commented,“We are pleased to announce our partnership with BET38, a company that never stops expanding it horizons by constantly bringing new technologies and solutions, which will support us to engage with our fans in Korea and Japan in even more ways."

As a renowned club with a rich history and global fan base, Juventus' innovative sponsorship agreement with BET38 marks a further step in the Club's expansion footprint in Asia.

The partnership will prominently feature BET38's branding on an LED digital overlay system within Allianz Stadium, as well as the right to use Juventus' trademarks and players' images in its marketing. In addition, BET38 is in the process of planning special marketing programs for its VIP customer base, including home game attendance and field touring programs.

The General Manager of BET38 also added, "Both BET38 and Juventus have the ambition to bring great, engaging entertainment to millions of fans around the world through sports. We look forward to standing together at the top of the game and sharing many more stories in the future."

