Construction Management Software Market Development, Application, Sales Forecast 2030 X Herald

A New Market Study, Titled“Construction Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on Fusion Market Research

Description

This global study of the Construction Management Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Construction Management Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Get Free Sample Report @

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Construction Management Software Market including:

Autodesk

Procore

Oracle

Trimble

Sage

Bentley Systems

Fieldwire

Jonas

Buildertrend

eSUB

CoConstruc

PENTA

CMiC

RedTeam

Bluebeam

Jinshi Software

Glodon

Yonyou



Construction Management Software Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Cloud-based Construction Management Software

On-premises Construction Management Software

Construction Management Software Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Contractors

Owners

Managers

Engineers and Architects

Builders

Construction Management Software Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Construction Management Software Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Enquiry before buying Report @

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

...

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Autodesk

7.1.1 Autodesk Company Summary

7.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

7.1.3 Autodesk Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Autodesk Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.1.5 Autodesk Key News & Latest Developments

7.2 Procore

7.2.1 Procore Company Summary

7.2.2 Procore Business Overview

7.2.3 Procore Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Procore Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.2.5 Procore Key News & Latest Developments

7.3 Oracle

7.3.1 Oracle Company Summary

7.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.3.3 Oracle Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Oracle Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Oracle Key News & Latest Developments

7.4 Trimble

7.4.1 Trimble Company Summary

7.4.2 Trimble Business Overview

7.4.3 Trimble Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Trimble Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5 Trimble Key News & Latest Developments

7.5 Sage

7.5.1 Sage Company Summary

7.5.2 Sage Business Overview

7.5.3 Sage Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Sage Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5 Sage Key News & Latest Developments

7.6 Bentley Systems

7.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Summary

7.6.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

7.6.3 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.6.5 Bentley Systems Key News & Latest Developments

7.7 Fieldwire

7.7.1 Fieldwire Company Summary

7.7.2 Fieldwire Business Overview

7.7.3 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.7.5 Fieldwire Key News & Latest Developments

7.8 Jonas

7.8.1 Jonas Company Summary

7.8.2 Jonas Business Overview

7.8.3 Jonas Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Jonas Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.8.5 Jonas Key News & Latest Developments

7.9 Buildertrend

7.9.1 Buildertrend Company Summary

7.9.2 Buildertrend Business Overview

7.9.3 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.9.5 Buildertrend Key News & Latest Developments

7.10 eSUB

7.10.1 eSUB Company Summary

7.10.2 eSUB Business Overview

7.10.3 eSUB Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 eSUB Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.10.5 eSUB Key News & Latest Developments

7.11 CoConstruc

7.11.1 CoConstruc Company Summary

7.11.2 CoConstruc Business Overview

7.11.3 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.11.5 CoConstruc Key News & Latest Developments

7.12 PENTA

7.12.1 PENTA Company Summary

7.12.2 PENTA Business Overview

7.12.3 PENTA Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 PENTA Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.12.5 PENTA Key News & Latest Developments

7.13 CMiC

7.13.1 CMiC Company Summary

7.13.2 CMiC Business Overview

7.13.3 CMiC Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 CMiC Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.13.5 CMiC Key News & Latest Developments

7.14 RedTeam

7.14.1 RedTeam Company Summary

7.14.2 RedTeam Business Overview

7.14.3 RedTeam Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 RedTeam Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.14.5 RedTeam Key News & Latest Developments

7.15 Bluebeam

7.15.1 Bluebeam Company Summary

7.15.2 Bluebeam Business Overview

7.15.3 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.15.5 Bluebeam Key News & Latest Developments

7.16 Jinshi Software

7.16.1 Jinshi Software Company Summary

7.16.2 Jinshi Software Business Overview

7.16.3 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.16.5 Jinshi Software Key News & Latest Developments

7.17 Glodon

7.17.1 Glodon Company Summary

7.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

7.17.3 Glodon Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Glodon Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.17.5 Glodon Key News & Latest Developments

7.18 Yonyou

7.18.1 Yonyou Company Summary

7.18.2 Yonyou Business Overview

7.18.3 Yonyou Construction Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 Yonyou Construction Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.18.5 Yonyou Key News & Latest Developments

Frequently Asked Questions about the Global Market for Construction Management Software

What is the estimated value of the Global Market for Construction Management Software?

What is the growth rate of the Global Market for Construction Management Software?

What is the forecasted size of the Global Market for Construction Management Software?

Who are the key companies in the Global Market for Construction Management Software?

Continue...

CONTACT US

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487