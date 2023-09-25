Emerging Technologies Reshape The Dental Prosthetics Market - Forecast 2023-2030

The Global Dental Prosthetics Market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated value of USD 6.29 billion in 2022 surging to USD 6.78 billion in 2023, and a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.32%, ultimately reaching an impressive USD 11.92 billion by 2030.

This significant growth is detailed in a comprehensive report that delves into the market's dynamics, segmentation, and coverage. The report categorizes the Global Dental Prosthetics Market to provide revenue forecasts and trend analysis for various sub-markets. Key insights from the report include:

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



Type: The market encompasses a variety of dental prosthetics, including Abutment, Bridges, Crown, Denture, Inlays, and Veneer. Veneer, in particular, is expected to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Material: Dental prosthetics are made from different materials, with Ceramic, Titanium, and Zirconium being prominent choices. Ceramic is projected to maintain a significant market share.

End-Use: The market serves Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Research Laboratories. Dental Hospitals & Clinics are anticipated to dominate market share during the forecast period. Region: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with a closer examination of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States within the Americas.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers



A rising prevalence of dental issues is driving demand for dental prosthetics.

Cosmetic dentistry is gaining popularity, contributing to market growth. Dental tourism is on the rise, further fueling the market.

Restraints

High costs associated with dental prosthetics may hinder market expansion.

Opportunities



Increasing adoption of digital dentistry presents growth prospects. Introduction of advanced dental prosthetics enhances market potential.

Challenges

Limited reimbursements related to dental prosthetic procedures pose challenges.

The report offers insights into:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on key players' market presence.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature market segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers critical questions such as:



What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Prosthetics Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the Global Dental Prosthetics Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas hold the most promise in the Global Dental Prosthetics Market over the forecast period?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Prosthetics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks shaping the Global Dental Prosthetics Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Prosthetics Market? What modes and strategic moves are advisable for entering the Global Dental Prosthetics Market?

Key Attributes:



No. of Pages: 191

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $6.78 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $11.92 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.3% Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Avinent Implant System SLU

Bicon LLC

CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH

DentiumUSA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holding Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Keystone Dental Inc.

National Dentex Corporation

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Planmeca OY ZimVie Inc.

