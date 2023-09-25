Ferrari N. V. Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), September 25 , 202 3 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Thir d Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 18/09/2023 14,000 280.0269 3,920,376.60 13,336 299.9186 3,999,714.45 3,751,021.71 27,336 280.6335 7,671,398.31 19/09/2023 3,452 280.8569 969,518.10 - - - - 3,452 280.8569 969,518.10 20/09/2023 1,483 282.0252 418,243.40 - - - - 1,483 282.0252 418,243.40 21/09/2023 38,002 276.9059 10,522,979.10 13,640 293.2379 3,999,764.96 3,760,944.95 51,642 276.5951 14,283,924.05 22/09/2023 11,408 273.1665 3,116,283.50 10,349 289.8558 2,999,717.67 2,817,429.96 21,757 272.7266 5,933,713.46 68,345

277.2317

18,947,400.70

37,325

294.6871

10,999,197.08

10,329,396.62

105,670

277.0587

29,276,797.32

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till September 22, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 115,371,178.40 for No. 404,539 common shares purchased on the EXM; USD 70,465,804.35 (Euro 64,847,806.87*) for No. 227,109 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 22, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,187,754 common shares equal to 5.13% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until September 22, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,263,296 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 539,416,240.79.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).