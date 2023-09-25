Monday, 25 September 2023 01:58 GMT

DSM: Net Asset Value(S)


9/25/2023 6:31:37 AM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 22 September 2023 £33.33m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 22 September 2023 £33.33m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,978,868
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 22 September 2023 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 70.94p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 70.57p
Ordinary share price 59.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (16.47%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 22/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.





