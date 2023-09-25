Relatable Media Proudly Presents Catch The Story - A Podcast Celebrating The Art Of Storytelling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Hosted by the beloved Lucia Matuonto, each episode will present stories told by their creators, sure to captivate and inspire the listener Every episode of the 'Catch The Story' podcast is a testament to the power of narrative, reminding us that our stories, no matter how different, can unite us all.” - Lucia MatuontoFLORIDA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Relatable Media is further solidifying its presence in the public eye, unveiling their latest endeavour: "Catch The Story," a captivating podcast that delves into the enchanting world of storytelling.
Hosted by the esteemed Lucia Matuonto , known for her role as the host of another Relatable Media gem, the beloved "The RV Podcast," "Catch The Story" promises to take audiences on an extraordinary journey through the realm of narratives. Each episode will feature stories directly from their creators, ensuring an engaging and inspiring experience for every listener.
Whether you find joy in audiobooks, podcasts, or simply cherish the tradition of sharing a compelling tale, "Catch The Story" is a podcast that should not be missed. As the autumn season unfolds and we embrace the chillier months, this podcast serves as the perfect companion.
"The beauty of 'Catch The Story' lies in its ability to connect people from all walks of life through the magic of storytelling," says Lucia Matuonto, the charismatic host. "Every episode is a testament to the power of narrative, reminding us that our stories, no matter how different, can unite us all."
The stories featured in "Catch The Story" encompass a wide range of genres, including fiction and nonfiction. Some of these stories are sure to evoke a smile, while others will tickle the funny bone, and a select few may even evoke a tear. Perhaps most notably, certain narratives will linger in the listeners' thoughts for an extended period. Regardless of whether the podcast is experienced in the comfort of one's home or while on the move, "Catch The Story" functions as the gateway to an extraordinary realm of storytelling. As our slogan aptly suggests: "From home or on the road, discover your cherished stories."
Lucia Matuonto, the heart and soul behind this podcast, possesses a remarkable ability to make every listener feel right at home. Originally hailing from Brazil and having traversed multiple countries, she exemplifies the universal appeal of relatability. Matuonto has long been an advocate for inclusion and diversity, values that form the bedrock of the stories featured on the podcast.
Relatable Media has once again demonstrated its commitment to offering something for everyone. From the immensely popular "The RV Podcast" to its foray into the world of publishing with "The Relatable Voice Magazine ," the company has cultivated a roster of distinguished guests, including luminaries like Joel Cohen, the visionary creator of "The Simpsons," acclaimed actor and director James Quinn, and New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee. Devotees of "The RV Podcast" will be thrilled to reunite with many familiar voices, as numerous past guests are slated to make appearances. Rest assured, "Catch The Story" is poised to offer a story for every taste, so don't miss the debut episode.
Relatable Media is a trailblazing content creation company known for its commitment to authentic storytelling and diverse voices. With a track record of producing engaging podcasts, publications, and more, Relatable Media continues to connect with audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting impact through the power of narratives.
