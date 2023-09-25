Soy Protein Concentrate Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand X Herald

Download Free Sample Copy:

The global soy protein concentrate market was estimated to be worth USD 3.65 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a robust 6.82% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Defatted and hulled soybean meal is used to make soy protein concentrate, a kind of protein. Due to the substantial number of proteins present in this product, which are advantageous for all age groups, consumption aids in maintaining bodily health. The population's trend toward veganism is the key factor driving the soy protein concentrate market.

Vegans must consume enough of the protein found in soy products, which are an alternative to meat products. For instance, the number of Americans who have become vegan over the past three years has increased by 602%, per the 2020 data from viva.org.uk. The availability of soy protein concentrates at reasonable prices for all socioeconomic groups is another factor anticipated to fuel industry expansion. They can deliver the adequate quantity of proteins required by the human body at a minimal cost. Over the projected period of 2023–2032, however, the rise in the restriction on soy products with genetically modified origins and the unappealing flavor of soy products may restrain market growth.

Explore Full Report here:

Top Companies Market Share in Soy Protein Industry: (In no particular order of Rank)













ADM





Sojaprotein





DuPont





IMCOPA





CHS





Cargill





Goldensea Industry





Gushen Biological Technology Group





Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group Yuwang Group

Type Segment Analysis of Soy Protein Market

Type of Soy Protein analyzed in this report are as follows:













Soy Protein Isolates





Soy Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Hydrolysates

Application Type Segment Analysis of Soy Protein Market

Some of the key Application Type of Soy Protein are:













Food Industry Feed Industry

Ask us your questions about this report:

Our Other Reports:

About Us:

At iSay Insights, we are your strategic partner in unlocking the power of data-driven decisions. We are a dedicated market research company that empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. Our mission is to provide actionable insights that drive growth and innovation for our clients. We believe that informed decisions are the foundation of success in today's dynamic business landscape.

Contact Us:

iSay Insights

166 Geary St. 15th Floor Suite #212,

San Francisco, California 94108

United States

Tel: +14156709191

Mail: