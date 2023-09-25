(MENAFN) In a recent development, Russia has voiced its intention to demand an explanation from Canada concerning a controversial incident in the Canadian Parliament. Moscow's ambassador to Ottawa, Oleg Stepanov, has asserted that this demand is prompted by Canada's decision to grant a standing ovation in its parliamentary chambers to a Ukrainian individual with a troubling historical association. The individual in question, Yaroslav Hunka, is reported to have served in a Nazi division during World War II before later immigrating to Canada.



This controversy came to the forefront of international attention last week when a photograph, released by the Associated Press (AP), depicted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauding and expressing approval. The image portrays both leaders with smiles on their faces, and Prime Minister Trudeau clenching his fist, indicating a moment of recognition and appreciation. The photo's caption explicitly stated that Zelensky and Trudeau were acknowledging Yaroslav Hunka, who was present in the parliamentary session and had a documented history of serving with the First Ukrainian Division during World War II.



The incident has triggered significant diplomatic and historical discussions, especially given the sensitive nature of Mr. Hunka's past involvement with a Nazi division. As a result, Russia, which has historical grievances related to World War II, is seeking a formal explanation from Canada regarding this episode. The standing ovation for an individual with ties to a Nazi unit during WWII has ignited controversy and raised questions about the appropriateness of such recognition within the international community. The diplomatic fallout from this incident remains to be seen as Canada faces demands for clarity and accountability from its neighbor to the east.

