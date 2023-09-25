Northwest Copper Announces Property Sale Agreement

Pursuant to the Agreement, Alpha has agreed to issue to NorthWest common shares of Alpha (the“Shares”) having an aggregate value of $500,000 at a deemed price per Share, to be calculated on the closing date in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. One-half (50%) of the Shares will be subject to a 12-month lock-up. The Shares will also be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The NSR Royalty will entitle NorthWest to a 2% royalty on the sale of all ores, doré, concentrates, metals, minerals and mineral by-products that are produced or extracted by or on behalf of Alpha from the Property, which may be bought down by Alpha by one half with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

The Agreement remains subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Okeover Property Description



The Property is located near Powell River on the southern British Columbia coast. It consists of 12 contiguous claims totaling 4,614 hectares and is beneficially owned 100% by NorthWest, subject to the Agreement.

About NorthWest Copper:



NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“David Moore”

Director, Interim President and CEO