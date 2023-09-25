First Quantum Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or“the Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:00 am (ET).
Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link or on our website
A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.
