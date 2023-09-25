Global Professional Development Market To Be Driven By Innovations In Technology 2023-2027

The report on the professional development market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by innovations in technology to complement professional development courses, growing importance of stem education, and support from government for deployment of professional development courses and solutions.

The professional development market is segmented as below:

By Type



Online Offline

By End-user



K-12

Higher education Pre K-12

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the professional development market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on content claim standard (CCS) standards and increasing involvement of professional development in language learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the professional development market covers the following areas:



Professional development market sizing

Professional development market forecast Professional development market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Adobe Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Cast Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corp.

Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc.

edX LLC

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Tree International Inc.

McGraw Hill LLC

Microsoft Corp.

OpenSesame Inc.

Pearson Plc

Scholastic Corp.

SkillShare Inc.

Skillsoft Corp. Toastmasters International

