17-Year-Old Climate Activist Ahmed Eldeeb Releases New Book, Laila's Toolbox

The captivating children's novel weaves together the powerful themes of climate change, health, and the empowerment of young voices.

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ahmed Eldeeb, a youth activist, author, and climate researcher, today announced the release of his new book, Laila's Toolbox. A captivating children's novel, Laila's Toolbox weaves together the powerful themes of climate change, health, and the empowerment of young voices, all set against the backdrop of an enchanting tale featuring a Muslim main character, Laila.

At the young age of 17, Ahmed Eldeeb has already emerged as a dynamic force in the fight against climate change. Growing up, he experienced firsthand the devastating impact of climate-related disasters, and at just six years old, he witnessed his family's home being damaged by Hurricane Sandy. Later, after moving to Florida in 2015, Ahmed became intimately acquainted with the ongoing threats posed by hurricanes. These experiences ignited his passion for advocating for a healthier planet and a more sustainable future.

In Laila's Toolbox, readers are invited to embark on an extraordinary adventure alongside the book's titular character, Laila. In a world plagued by the consequences of climate change, Laila's magical toolbox holds the key to a brighter future. This enchanting journey showcases how words and stories have the power to come to life and illuminate the wonders of the natural world.

"I dedicate this book to my teta (grandmother), who taught me values such as integrity, compassion, and impact through both her stories and her actions,” said Ahmed Eldeeb.“She had a natural empathy toward others and would go out of her way to help those in need. This toolbox of attributes inspired me to educate the next generation of leaders about the health effects of the climate crisis, which are often not discussed but will have an outsized impact on today's youth."

Laila's Toolbox serves as a valuable educational tool through which young readers will gain insights into the profound impact of the climate crisis on human health. The book not only entertains, but empowers young readers to recognize the importance of their voices and actions in shaping a sustainable future.

Laila's Toolbox is now available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble , with all proceeds from book sales to be donated to organizations working to confront climate change in Chad.

About Ahmed Eldeeb

Ahmed Eldeeb is a 17-year-old Egyptian-American youth activist, author, and climate researcher. His experiences growing up amidst the challenges of climate change have fueled his passion for advocating for a sustainable and healthier future. Through his work, Ahmed seeks to empower young voices to make a positive impact on the world.

