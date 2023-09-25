ROLEX SHANGHAI MASTERS: THE RETURN OF ASIA's MOST PRESTIGIOUS TENNIS TOURNAMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
A GENERAL VIEW OF QIZHONG STADIUM AT THE ROLEX SHANGHAI MASTERS
ROLEX TESTIMONEE ROGER FEDERER WITH THE TROPHY AFTER WINNING THE 2017 ROLEX SHANGHAI MASTERS
AN INTERIOR VIEW OF QIZHONG STADIUM DURING THE 2019 ROLEX SHANGHAI MASTERS
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters marks the return of ATP Masters 1000 tennis to China for the first time since 2019. The schedule for this highly anticipated tournament has been expanded to 12 days and will feature a guest appearance by Rolex Testimonee and Swiss legend Roger Federer. Staged at the stunning Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, this year's edition will take place from 4–15 October during part of China's Golden Week holiday that celebrates the country's National Day.
Rolex has a rich and storied association with Asia's most prestigious tennis tournament. The partnership dates back to 2009 when the event first came to Shanghai, with the Swiss watchmaker becoming Title Sponsor the following year. Rolex is the highest-level sponsor of the event and the relationship has developed into a long-term and enduring one. The expanded 96-man singles draw will feature the world's greatest players, including Rolex Testimonees Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz.
As the only Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 event held outside Europe or North America, the Rolex Shanghai Masters features prominently on China's sporting calendar and is renowned as the region's premier tennis tournament. Chronologically, it is the eighth of nine annual ATP Masters 1000 events that, aside from the four Grand Slam® tournaments and the season-ending ATP Finals, are the most coveted titles on the ATP Tour. The Shanghai leg of the series is famous for its enthusiastic crowds and lively atmosphere hosted in the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena; one of the world's most visually striking stadiums owing to a distinctive design inspired by a blooming magnolia, the official flower of Shanghai.
Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, will return as a celebrated guest with the title of Icon Athlete of the Shanghai Masters in recognition of his contributions to tennis and triumphs at the event in 2014 and 2017.
Speaking ahead of this year's tournament, Roger Federer said:“I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with the tournament organisers ever since. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone in October.”
Rolex has a long-standing relationship with tennis that began at The Championships, Wimbledon, in 1978. In the ensuing 45 years, Rolex has enjoyed a special connection with a sport that has a global appeal and whose history continues to be written with new challenges, new stories and new champions. The brand has developed particularly strong ties with tennis in China, a bond exemplified by the 10-year extension of its position as Title Sponsor at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, announced in February 2023.
For Rolex, a tennis match is a special kind of duel, one pitting adversaries on each side of the net who become essential partners in the pursuit of excellence; each pushing themselves to the limit, and in doing so, pushing their opponents to greater heights. United in the pursuit of precision and perpetual excellence, Rolex partners all four Grand Slam tournaments and has joined forces with a range of organizations, players and premium events on the men's and women's tours, and the leading international team contests. The brand also helps to foster the development of tennis by strengthening its commitment to young talent and the most gifted athletes whose exceptional feats have brought glamour and greatness to the sport
