Work Comp Now Enhances Broker Offerings Through Pioneering Partnership With Gig Worker Solutions

Empowering the 74 million members of the Gig Economy with access to true group benefits, workers compensation, and resources previously reserved only for W2 employees.

Innovative Platform enabling appointed agents to swiftly access top tier Work Comp Coverage solutions.

"Work Comp Now amplifies its offerings via a partnership with Gig Worker Solutions, empowering its brokers with unmatched benefits and solutions."

Public Relations

Gig Worker Solutions



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok