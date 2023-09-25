Give Back This Christmas With Cards For Good Causes

(MENAFN- Pressat)
Annual charity pop-ups return to locations around the UK next month
The season for giving is almost upon us, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact UK households, making meaningful purchases is a must this Christmas. That's why Cards For Good Causes are delighted to announce that their annual pop-up shops will return in just a few short weeks, for all your festive needs!
On Saturday 7th October at 10am, the doors will open at the flagship shop in Chelsea, London with many other locations to follow throughout the month. In a first for the charity, this year you can also find Cards For Good Causes at the Festive Gift Fair from 16-19th November at NEC Birmingham. The aim is to raise much needed vital funds for charities through the Cards For Good Causes pop-ups this season.
With beautiful greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts galore, popping by a Cards For Good Causes shop is guaranteed to have you singing carols, decking the halls and spreading festive cheer. And, it doesn't stop there! Shoppers can stock up on stunning gift wrap and decorations, stationery and homeware when they visit these one-stop Christmas shops, all whilst supporting the charity of their choice.
The full list of pop-up shops around the UK can be found here: . Can't make it to your local pop-up shop? The full selection is also available to purchase online, with same day dispatch and free shipping on orders over £40:
As the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation, Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, raising over £40 million for local and national charities in the last decade alone. Charities that will be supported by the money raised this year include a new addition of the Terrence Higgins Trust, as well as Cancer Research UK, Samaritans, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Shelter, Dementia UK, Mind and many more local and national charities.
Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes says:“Thanks to the support of our partners, the dedication of our network of seasonal staff and volunteers, and the generosity of the local residents and businesses, we are delighted to be opening our pop-ups in the heart of local communities once more. If you're looking for meaningful ways to spend this Christmas, we look forward to welcoming you very soon!”
About Cards For Good Causes: Cards For Good Causes is the UK's largest multi-charity card and gift retailer supporting local and national good causes. We operate all year round as a charitable gifting website, plus open the doors of our Christmas pop-up shops during the Christmas season, thanks to huge support from our volunteers. Cards For Good Causes - Cards and gifts that give back!
Cards For Good Causes story: In 1959, James"Jim" Jackson, Secretary of the British Diabetic Association, gathered a group of medical charities together to discuss the coordination of publicity for selling charity cards at Christmas. The huge funds raised over the years have enabled our partner charities to improve the lives of many people and fund life-saving work. Cards For Good Causes Mission: We raise funds for UK charities and inspire people to shop gifts and cards for good causes. In the last 10 years alone we have raised over £40 million for UK charities, offering unique cards and gifts for all occasions. Volunteers: Cards For Good Causes are supported by 5,000 volunteers who are at the heart of our charity family, giving up their time to sell cards, gifts, and help raise much-needed funds for charity. 2023 charities: Cards for Good Causes partners with various charities each year, including national charities such as Alzheimer's Society, Barnardo's, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK, Epilepsy Action, MS Society UK, National Autistic Society, NSPCC, Perennial, Queen Elizabeth's Foundation for Disabled People, RNLI and more. Overall we support over 70 national and local charities.
Diabetes UK is a charity that is particularly special to Cards For Good Causes since Jim Jackson, Secretary of the British Diabetic Association (as it was then known), gathered a group of medical charities together in 1959 to discuss the idea of selling charity Christmas cards as a group. That group, of course, eventually became Cards For Good Causes. In the 60 years that have followed, CFGC have sold Diabetes UK cards across the UK and via our website. In the last 20 years alone, our customers have bought more than £2.5 million-worth of Diabetes UK cards, with more to come British Heart Foundation is a charity whose work touches every community, and this is why Cards For Good Causes are proud to have had them as a member charity for more than 20 years. In the last two decades, their cards have been a huge attraction for our customers who have bought more than £3 million-worth through our national chain of shops as well as online. We are proud to support their vision of a world that is free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases Cards For Good Causes are also proud to support Epilepsy Action who were one of the founder members of our charity back in 1959. It has been a privilege to raise both funds and awareness of their mission to strive to improve the lives of everyone affected by epilepsy. In the last 20 years, we have sold over £2 Million-worth of Epilepsy Action cards to people across the UK and beyond, both through our national network of shops and our website. The Epilepsy Action team commented "Being a member charity of Cards For Good Causes has enabled us to raise awareness of epilepsy across the country. The funds raised through the sale of Christmas cards help: people stand a better chance of taking control of their epilepsy, fewer people feel the loneliness that epilepsy can bring, and fewer people experience the discrimination that still exists towards people with the condition" Cards for Good Causes has been privileged to support Perennial since they became a member of our charity in 2014. In the last eight years our incredible customers have bought more than half a million pounds-worth of Perennial Christmas cards, through shops everywhere from Truro to Edinburgh as well as through the website. This not only raises valuable income but also raises awareness of the incredible work that Perennial carries out helping people in horticulture MS Society UK have been a Member Charity since the organisation was formed in 1959, an incredible 63-year partnership. Our immediate sales records don't go all the way back to then, but we can see that over the previous 18 years, we sold £2.4 million of cards for MS Society UK before introducing a new model of business. Our customers hugely value the opportunity to support MS Society UK and of course, we introduce the brand to thousands of customers who come into our shops and don't have an affinity with one particular charity. Sustainability: We aim to source a range of quality, environmentally friendly, ethically-sourced products. Our cards and envelopes are recyclable, glitter- and plastic-free, as well as being FSC certified. We also ensure that our cards are produced in the UK, and our providers have sustainable credentials too.
