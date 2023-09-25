Give Back This Christmas With Cards For Good Causes

The season for giving is almost upon us, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact UK households, making meaningful purchases is a must this Christmas. That's why Cards For Good Causes are delighted to announce that their annual pop-up shops will return in just a few short weeks, for all your festive needs!

On Saturday 7th October at 10am, the doors will open at the flagship shop in Chelsea, London with many other locations to follow throughout the month. In a first for the charity, this year you can also find Cards For Good Causes at the Festive Gift Fair from 16-19th November at NEC Birmingham. The aim is to raise much needed vital funds for charities through the Cards For Good Causes pop-ups this season.

With beautiful greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts galore, popping by a Cards For Good Causes shop is guaranteed to have you singing carols, decking the halls and spreading festive cheer. And, it doesn't stop there! Shoppers can stock up on stunning gift wrap and decorations, stationery and homeware when they visit these one-stop Christmas shops, all whilst supporting the charity of their choice.

The full list of pop-up shops around the UK can be found here: . Can't make it to your local pop-up shop? The full selection is also available to purchase online, with same day dispatch and free shipping on orders over £40:

As the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation, Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, raising over £40 million for local and national charities in the last decade alone. Charities that will be supported by the money raised this year include a new addition of the Terrence Higgins Trust, as well as Cancer Research UK, Samaritans, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Shelter, Dementia UK, Mind and many more local and national charities.

Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes says:“Thanks to the support of our partners, the dedication of our network of seasonal staff and volunteers, and the generosity of the local residents and businesses, we are delighted to be opening our pop-ups in the heart of local communities once more. If you're looking for meaningful ways to spend this Christmas, we look forward to welcoming you very soon!”

