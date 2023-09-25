Explosions Reported In Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, reported the sounds of explosions and detonation in the city on Monday, with a black plume of smoke rising from the site of the fire.
That's according to the Telegram channel Berdiansk Today , Ukrinform reports.
"Smoke and explosions from the side of a garden," residents of the city report.
It was also reported that it is highly likely that the explosion occurred at the enemy's ammunition depot.
"We are waiting for information from the General Staff," the Telegram channel said.
