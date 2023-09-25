Meeting Between Azerbaijani Central Authorities, Karabakh Armenians Kicks Off In Khojaly (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 25. Another
meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in Khojaly, Trend reports from the
scene.
The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the
meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the first meeting of this kind was held on September
21, 2023, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
