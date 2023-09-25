Monday, 25 September 2023 01:59 GMT

Meeting Between Azerbaijani Central Authorities, Karabakh Armenians Kicks Off In Khojaly (PHOTO)


9/25/2023 6:08:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 25. Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in Khojaly, Trend reports from the scene.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of this kind was held on September 21, 2023, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107134623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search