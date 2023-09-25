Azerbaijan's Shusha May Be Declared 'Cultural Capital Of Islamic World' For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The 12th
Conference of Culture Ministers of the Islamic World has begun in
Doha, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend .
According to the ministry, Azerbaijani delegation led by
Minister of Culture Adil Karimli is also participating in the
event.
"This year, the conference will discuss topics such as the
fundamental principles and indicators of sustainable development of
cultural policies, mechanisms for the development of the 'Cultural
capital of the Islamic world' program, and the expansion of joint
cultural activities in combating the illegal trafficking of
cultural heritage," the ministry noted.
"The conference will also consider the nomination document
presented by Azerbaijan for declaring the city of Shusha, one of
the cradles of Azerbaijani culture and art, as the 'Cultural
capital of the Islamic world' for the year 2024, as well as a
presentation and speeches dedicated to this city," the ministry
added.
The Doha conference will last until September 26.
Previously, on March 31, 2022, in the city of Bursa of Türkiye,
by the decision of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of
the TURKSOY member countries, the city of Shusha, the ancient
cradle of mugham, was declared the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic
World" for 2023.
