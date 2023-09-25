Azerbaijan's Shusha May Be Declared 'Cultural Capital Of Islamic World' For 2024

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli is also participating in the event.

"This year, the conference will discuss topics such as the fundamental principles and indicators of sustainable development of cultural policies, mechanisms for the development of the 'Cultural capital of the Islamic world' program, and the expansion of joint cultural activities in combating the illegal trafficking of cultural heritage," the ministry noted.

"The conference will also consider the nomination document presented by Azerbaijan for declaring the city of Shusha, one of the cradles of Azerbaijani culture and art, as the 'Cultural capital of the Islamic world' for the year 2024, as well as a presentation and speeches dedicated to this city," the ministry added.

The Doha conference will last until September 26.

Previously, on March 31, 2022, in the city of Bursa of Türkiye, by the decision of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the TURKSOY member countries, the city of Shusha, the ancient cradle of mugham, was declared the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023.