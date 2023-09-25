Eurozone private-sector activity remains in contraction

(MENAFN) Recent data compiled by S&P Global has indicated that the private-sector activity within the Eurozone continues to contract, signaling the likelihood of an economic downturn in the region during the third quarter. This contraction is primarily attributed to a deepening decline in the manufacturing sector.



According to S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Eurozone, a key indicator of overall economic health, there was a marginal improvement in September, with the index rising to 47.1 from the previous month's 33-month low of 46.7. Despite this slight uptick, economists caution that the reading remains notably below the critical threshold of 50, which signifies economic contraction. Their assessment underscores the prevailing challenges faced by the Eurozone, making it clear that a return to growth is unlikely to materialize in the near future.



The persistent contraction in private-sector activity raises concerns about the broader economic landscape of the Eurozone and its ability to regain momentum. This data highlights the ongoing struggles faced by the region, particularly within the manufacturing sector, and the uncertainty surrounding its economic recovery trajectory.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107134621