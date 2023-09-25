A Greener Tomorrow: White Biotechnology Market's Rise, Trends, And Projections To 2034

White biotechnology utilizes living cells from yeast, molds, microorganisms, and plants, paired with enzymes, to produce renewable materials. The sector heavily leans on biotechnology, molecular biology, and synthetic biology to re-engineer organisms. These organisms efficiently convert raw materials into high-value products that are environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and create minimal waste.

Some of the critical techniques driving this revolutionary science are metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution. Such techniques help optimize the biology of bacteria, yeast, and algae, converting sugars, waste lipids, and even CO2 into coveted compounds like ethanol, biopolymers, and organic acids.

Notably, white biotechnology paves the way for sustainable production of high-volume commodities and fine chemicals required in pharmaceuticals. It capitalizes on renewable feedstocks, such as agricultural wastes and algae, and offers biomanufacturing processes that are environmentally friendly compared to traditional chemistry.

The report covers:



A deep dive into the principles and tools of white biotechnology, analyzing major host organisms used in industrial biotechnology.

Exploration of key end product applications and markets, including biofuels, bioplastics, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Techno-economic analysis, insights into biomanufacturing processes, and the commercialization journey. A thorough look into the global market revenues leading up to 2034.

Key Highlights:



Comprehensive analysis of white biotechnology and its vast potential to produce sustainable fuels, chemicals, and medicines.

Unveiling the latest trends, future opportunities, and revenue projections up to 2034. Profiling of 182 leading companies in feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product sectors.

Moreover, the report provides detailed profiles of 182 companies that span the gamut from feedstock supply to biomanufacturing and end-product creation. Some of the profiled companies include ÄIO, Ardra Bio, Ginkgo Bioworks, Danimer Scientific, Modern Meadow, Newlight Technologies, and Novozymes.



Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

3.1 Production hosts

3.1.1 Bacteria

3.1.2 Yeast

3.1.3 Fungi

3.1.4 Marine

3.1.5 Enzymes

3.1.6 Photosynthetic organisms

3.2 Biomanufacturing processes

3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing

3.4 Synthetic Biology

3.5 Feedstocks

3.6 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market trends and drivers

4.2 Industry challenges and constraints

4.3 White biotechnology in the "bioeconomy

4.4 SWOT analysis

4.5 Market map

4.6 Competitive landscape

4.7 Main end-use markets

4.8 Global market revenues 2018-2034

4.9 Future Market Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Aemetis, Inc.

AgBiome

Agronomics

AIO

Algal Bio Co., Ltd.

Algenol

AlgiKnit

AMSilk GmbH

Antheia

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Ardra Bio

Arzeda

Asimov

AVA Biochem AG

Avantium B.V.

Azolla

BASF

Benefuel Inc.

Bio Fab NZ

Bioextrax AB

Biokemik

BIOLO

Biomason, Inc.

Bioplastech Ltd

Biosynthia

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Bolt Threads

Braskem SA

Bucha Bio, Inc.

Calysta

Calyxt

Camena Bioscience

Carbios

Cascade Biocatalysts

Catalyxx

CJ Biomaterials, Inc.

Clean Food Group

Colossal Biosciences

Conagen

Danimer Scientific

Debut Biotechnology

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Demetrix

Domsjo Fabriker AB

DSM

DuPont

Ecovative

Elo Life Systems

EnginZyme

ENOUGH

Enzymit

Epoch Biodesign

Farmless

Fermelanta

Futerro

Future Fields

Geltor

Gen3Bio

Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.

Genomatica

Gevo, Inc

Insempra

Kalion, Inc.

Kinish

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Lanzatech

LCY Biosciences

Loam Bio

LXP Group GmbH

Lygos, Inc

Mango Materials, Inc.

Michroma

Modern Meadow

Modern Synthesis

Multus Biotechnology

Myconeos

MycoTechnology

MycoWorks

NatPol

NefFa

NoPalm Ingredients

Notpla

Nourish

Novomer

Novozymes A/S

Oakbio, Inc.

Octarine Bio

PHABuilder

Pivot Bio

Plastus

Protein Evolution

Roquette S.A.

Samsara Eco Pty Ltd.

Saphium Biotechnology GMBH

Scindo

Seminal Biosciences

Smartfiber AG

Solar Foods

Solugen

Succinity

SUPLA Bioplastics

SWAY

Teal Bioworks, Inc.

Total Corbion

Treemera GmbH

Versalis SpA

Vertus Energy Ltd.

Virent Inc.

Zero Acre Zymergen

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.