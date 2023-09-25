A Greener Tomorrow: White Biotechnology Market's Rise, Trends, And Projections To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
White biotechnology utilizes living cells from yeast, molds, microorganisms, and plants, paired with enzymes, to produce renewable materials. The sector heavily leans on biotechnology, molecular biology, and synthetic biology to re-engineer organisms. These organisms efficiently convert raw materials into high-value products that are environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and create minimal waste.
Some of the critical techniques driving this revolutionary science are metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution. Such techniques help optimize the biology of bacteria, yeast, and algae, converting sugars, waste lipids, and even CO2 into coveted compounds like ethanol, biopolymers, and organic acids.
Notably, white biotechnology paves the way for sustainable production of high-volume commodities and fine chemicals required in pharmaceuticals. It capitalizes on renewable feedstocks, such as agricultural wastes and algae, and offers biomanufacturing processes that are environmentally friendly compared to traditional chemistry.
The report covers:
A deep dive into the principles and tools of white biotechnology, analyzing major host organisms used in industrial biotechnology. Exploration of key end product applications and markets, including biofuels, bioplastics, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Techno-economic analysis, insights into biomanufacturing processes, and the commercialization journey. A thorough look into the global market revenues leading up to 2034.
Key Highlights:
Comprehensive analysis of white biotechnology and its vast potential to produce sustainable fuels, chemicals, and medicines. Unveiling the latest trends, future opportunities, and revenue projections up to 2034. Profiling of 182 leading companies in feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product sectors.
Moreover, the report provides detailed profiles of 182 companies that span the gamut from feedstock supply to biomanufacturing and end-product creation. Some of the profiled companies include ÄIO, Ardra Bio, Ginkgo Bioworks, Danimer Scientific, Modern Meadow, Newlight Technologies, and Novozymes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
3.1 Production hosts
3.1.1 Bacteria
3.1.2 Yeast
3.1.3 Fungi
3.1.4 Marine
3.1.5 Enzymes
3.1.6 Photosynthetic organisms
3.2 Biomanufacturing processes
3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing
3.4 Synthetic Biology
3.5 Feedstocks
3.6 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)
4 MARKET ANALYSIS
4.1 Market trends and drivers
4.2 Industry challenges and constraints
4.3 White biotechnology in the "bioeconomy
4.4 SWOT analysis
4.5 Market map
4.6 Competitive landscape
4.7 Main end-use markets
4.8 Global market revenues 2018-2034
4.9 Future Market Outlook
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Aemetis, Inc. AgBiome Agronomics AIO Algal Bio Co., Ltd. Algenol AlgiKnit AMSilk GmbH Antheia Arctic Biomaterials Oy Ardra Bio Arzeda Asimov AVA Biochem AG Avantium B.V. Azolla BASF Benefuel Inc. Bio Fab NZ Bioextrax AB Biokemik BIOLO Biomason, Inc. Bioplastech Ltd Biosynthia Blue BioFuels, Inc. Bolt Threads Braskem SA Bucha Bio, Inc. Calysta Calyxt Camena Bioscience Carbios Cascade Biocatalysts Catalyxx CJ Biomaterials, Inc. Clean Food Group Colossal Biosciences Conagen Danimer Scientific Debut Biotechnology Deep Branch Biotechnology Demetrix Domsjo Fabriker AB DSM DuPont Ecovative Elo Life Systems EnginZyme ENOUGH Enzymit Epoch Biodesign Farmless Fermelanta Futerro Future Fields Geltor Gen3Bio Genecis Bioindustries, Inc. Genomatica Gevo, Inc Insempra Kalion, Inc. Kinish Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Lanzatech LCY Biosciences Loam Bio LXP Group GmbH Lygos, Inc Mango Materials, Inc. Michroma Modern Meadow Modern Synthesis Multus Biotechnology Myconeos MycoTechnology MycoWorks NatPol NefFa NoPalm Ingredients Notpla Nourish Novomer Novozymes A/S Oakbio, Inc. Octarine Bio PHABuilder Pivot Bio Plastus Protein Evolution Roquette S.A. Samsara Eco Pty Ltd. Saphium Biotechnology GMBH Scindo Seminal Biosciences Smartfiber AG Solar Foods Solugen Succinity SUPLA Bioplastics SWAY Teal Bioworks, Inc. Total Corbion Treemera GmbH Versalis SpA Vertus Energy Ltd. Virent Inc. Zero Acre Zymergen
