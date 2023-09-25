Rail Gangways Market - An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rail Gangways Market by Product Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A gangway connection is a flexible connector attached to the end of a railway coach, which enables passengers to move from one coach to another coach. The need for movement from one coach to another coach increases the demand for rail gangways that influence the growth of the rail gangways market . Railways have always been an integral part of the public transport system around the world and will continue to play an important role in the coming years, with rapid urbanization, growing passenger density, and changing travelling mediums. The railway ministry is focused on improving the passengers and trains safety which influenced the manufactures to install gangway doors between rail gangways, allowing to block the path of fire through an automatic sliding mechanism during an accident.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government across the globe have declared lockdown and various other restrictions. The imposed lockdown on the rail industry had disrupted both railway manufacturing and transportation via railway. The demand and supply for connected railway system were also hampered due to the lockdown. Since, the connected rail system is an evolving sector pandemic hindered the market. For instance, Central Railway in Mumbai used an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera of the connected rail system to scan passengers for COVID-19 symptoms, fever, and people without masks. Since due to the lockdown no passengers were using railway, it made difficult for the rail industry to afford connected rail system.

Top Impacting Factors

High speed rail network and expanding fleet of metro trains, increase in number of passengers globally, and rise in concerns for safety & security drive the growth of the market.

High cost hinders the growth of the market.

Growing railway infrastructure, and growing urbanization across the globe act as an opportunity for the market investments.

Increase in Allocation of Budget for Development of Railways

Emerging economies such as India and China are investing more funds to the development of their railway infrastructure by allocating a higher budget. For instance, India dedicated a budget of $18.8 billion for its railway sector in 2017 and $21.2 billion in 2018, which highlights a hike of 13% in its budget allocation. Similarly, various countries across the globe are continuously increasing their rail budget to deploy the latest technologies and to improve their infrastructure. For instance, the Canadian National Railway (CN) planned an investment of $2.92 billion in the province of Saskatchewan to enhance the railway infrastructure. Thus, an increase in budget allocation acts as a key factor that drives the growth of the railway sector, which, is propelling the rail gangways market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the rail gangways market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the rail gangways market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario rail gangways market.

The report provides a detailed rail gangways market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Rail Gangways Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the rail gangways market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the rail gangways market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Airflow Equipments Pvt. Limited,, HUTCHINSON, Kasper-Elektronik GmbH,, HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG,, Narita Mfg., Ltd., and, ATG AUTOTECHNIK GmbH,, Dellner, Hengtai Electromechanical Equipment Co.,Ltd., Bellow and Bus (Pty) Ltd.,, Qingdao Victall Railway Co.,Ltd

Rail Gangways Market Report Highlights

By Product Type

Single Piece Gangways

Two-Piece Gangways

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Alloys

Composites

By Train Type

Passenger Train

Metro/Subway Train

High Speed Train

Special Train

By Power Input

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Region

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



