Erdogan compares UN decorations to ‘LGBTQ colors’

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan was left uninspired by the cheerful color pallet utilized in the design of the United Nation General Assembly’s conference room, recommending that it appeared too similar to the LGBTQ rainbow pride flag.



“One of the issues that bothers me the most... is that when entering the United Nations General Assembly, you see the LGBT colors on steps and other places,” Erdogan informed reporters at the Turkish House in New York on Friday, as cited by the newspaper.



“How many LGBT [people] are there in the world right now? However much right they have on these steps, those against LGBT have as much right as well,” the Turkish president stated.



He also noted that he would like to talk to the United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding the attendance of the colors, saying that “this is a humanitarian issue and we need to know that there are people who are disturbed by this.”



