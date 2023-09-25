US asks for transparency from Poland on army assistance for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Washington desires Warsaw to explain its attitude on additional weapons distributions to Ukraine, a news agency stated on Friday, quoting a senior United States defense representative.



Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki had formerly declared that the nation would stop providing arms to Kiev also concentrate on firming its own equipped militaries instead.



Based on the United States representative, Poland stated that it stayed dedicated to backing Ukraine, however its precise stance stays blurred. The two bordering nations are presently involved in a row over Ukrainian grain shipments that Warsaw said were undermining its own farming market.



The United States still thinks that the differences amid Warsaw as well as Kiev have not yet gone to the point where they can threaten the “unity” of the Western alliance of Ukraine’s supporters, the news agency stated, also saying that army backing for Kiev “would likely stretch into multiple years.”



