Lavrov says: If West desires battlefield solutions to Ukraine war, so be it

(MENAFN) If the West is looking to solve the Ukrainian war by power, Moscow is going to reply consequently, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed a media-session after his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.



“[The West says that] in general, Russia must be defeated on the battlefield,” Russia’s elite diplomat informed reporters at the 78th meeting of the gathering.



“[…] No one wants to seriously show understanding of what is happening - [and] those who understand do not really want to show it publicly,” he stated, before totaling that “If the West wants to resolve the issue on the battlefield, so be it.”



Lavrov, who labelled the shared West an “empire of lies” throughout his address, made his remarks to the UNGA four days after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky as well as United States president Joe Biden talked.



