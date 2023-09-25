(MENAFN) At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed a course of action regarding Ukrainian agricultural produce, affirming, "Since the European Commission is wasting tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine… it can buy the grain that Ukraine wants to sell and EU countries don’t want [to buy] for reasons of competitiveness, and send it to Africa." Lavrov's suggestion emerges amid persistent allegations by Western allies, who have repeatedly accused Moscow of holding millions of tons of grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, thereby exacerbating a global food crisis, particularly affecting the African continent.



According to Lavrov, Ukrainian agricultural produce is "being supplied to European countries in abundance," yet many EU nations are reluctant to purchase it due to concerns about domestic competitiveness. This proposal underscores the potential for diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to intersect in addressing critical global challenges, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in tackling issues like food scarcity while acknowledging the broader implications of agricultural surpluses affecting food security across regions.

