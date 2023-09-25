Previous Central African Republic leader receives life sentence

(MENAFN) The Central African Republic’s Court of Appeal has condemned in absentia the nations previous leader, Francois Bozize, 76, to compulsory work for life, after he was realized guilty of “undermining the internal security of the state” also of giving commands of “assassinations.”



Bozize, who was in exile in Chad till March prior to relocating to Guinea-Bissau, held control in a 2003 revolution before being toppled ten years later. He presently works as the director of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), a rebel coalition established in 2020 also functioning mainly in the north of the nation.



“I denounce this trial and the convictions in absentia of Francois Bozize and other opponents,” Bea Bertin, CPC representative as well as vice president of the Kwa NA Kwa (KNK) political group, which Bozize signifies, informed a news agency, his remarks released on Saturday.



