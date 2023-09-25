What Biden’s open-border plan really means for US

(MENAFN) The defenders of exposed United States lines like to trade the happy, optimistic story that refuge searchers are mainly innocent individuals wanting to establish a decent living in the United States. The raw info, though, refers to a much more complex tale.
It’s the oddest incidence of all when politicians confess that they were incorrect, nonetheless that’s what is (almost) going on in Democrat-governed towns, together with New York, Chicago as well as Los Angeles, which are being compelled to engross an ongoing influx of migrants, including a huge slab of humble pie.
“Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams informed a muted spectators in Manhattan as he asked for federal aid merely days before the yearly celebration of 9/11. “This issue will destroy New York City.”
