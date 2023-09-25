US representatives says to NYT: Kiev’s counterattack improbable to accomplish its aim

(MENAFN) Representatives in Washington have recommended that Ukraine’s army services won’t be capable to get through Russia’s territory bridge to Crimea as part of their counterattack or accomplish other main objectives, the news agency has stated.



“Some American officials have said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive appears likely to fall short of its strategic goals,” the news agency stated in a piece on Friday.



Kiev’s militaries are stressed to accomplish the goal of getting to the Sea of Azov in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, due to the minefields put in place by Moscow’s militaries, they stated, have established to be “a potent defense,” the news agency also noted.



Based on United States representatives, leading aggressive missions would also soon become even more problematic for Ukraine “as the ground becomes soft and muddy” in the area.



MENAFN25092023000045015687ID1107134550