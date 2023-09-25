Ukraine`s biggest spy releases cautioning on us-manufactured tanks

(MENAFN) United States-provided Abrams tanks should solely be positioned by Kiev in certain breakthrough missions, or they are going to be rapidly demolished by Russian militaries, Kirill Budanov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian army, has stated.



Ukraine is “looking forward” to acquiring the 31 Abrams M1 chief combat tanks that Washington pledged to make available in January, Budanov stated in a meeting with the War Zone website on Friday.



Throughout their conference at the White House on Thursday, United States Leader Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian equal Vladimir Zelensky that the first Abrams M1s is going to be received in Ukraine “next week.”



But the spy leader cautioned that if the American armor is positioned “on the front line and just in a combined arms fight, they will not live very long on the battlefield” with Russia.



