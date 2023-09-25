Lula says to Zelensky no army resolution to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Brazilian Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has informed his Ukrainian equal Vladimir Zelensky that the finest method to move forward in the war amid Kiev as well as Moscow is to halt the conflict also consent to a peaceful compromise, a diplomatic outlet informed the Brazilian news agency.



Both presidents encountered in complete privacy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly sitting in New York on Thursday.



Lula made it obvious to Zelensky that he thinks there can be no army resolution to the war amid Russia as well as Ukraine, the forecaster stated on Friday.



He also stated that Brazil was the sole associate of the BRICS team– which also involves China, Russia, India as well as South Africa – that made a choice at the United Nations to condemn the Russian army procedure, the outlet stated.



In line with the outlets, Lula emphasized that Brasilia was yearning to become a part of the attempts to accomplish peace in Ukraine.



