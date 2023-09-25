SANDSIV Holds Firm As The Champion In The 2023 Softwarereviews Emotional Footprint Awards

These outcomes stand out in their uniqueness, as the distinction of Emotional Footprint Champions arises solely from user feedback. The survey meticulously evaluates user satisfaction across 27 facets of the provider relationship, encompassing crucial domains like strategy and innovation, service encounters, product experiences, and conflict resolution. The result is the Net Emotional Footprint score, a profound reflection of overall user sentiment and a potent gauge of how users perceive SANDSIV and its software sandsiv+.

SoftwareReviews named SANDSIV a Champion as its software received a Net Emotional Footprint score of +96 , reaching the highest scores as Respectful, Effective, Time-saving, Trustworthy, Fair, Generous, and Continually Improving; according to its users, sandsiv+ is the first vendor which Helps Innovate, has Unique Features and Enables Productivity. SANDSIV is also perceived as Caring, Transparent, Inspiring, Secure, having been well valued in those categories too.

Earlier in 2023 and for the second year in a row, SANDSIV was already named Leader in SoftwareReviews' 2023 Data Quadrant, where it received a 8.8 composite score for its VOC software sandsiv+. Once more, this report relies on user input, yet its primary emphasis lies on the technical attributes of the software solution. Vendor Support, Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement, Availability and Quality of Training, Ease of IT Administration, and Business Value Created were amongst the strongest capabilities associated wit SANDSIV in that case.

"This recognition is a testament to the exceptional value SANDSIV delivers, extending beyond our cutting-edge technology to encompass the unparalleled human touch we provide to our clients. It's not solely about recognizing the top-tier quality of our product; it's also about the profound Emotional Footprint we leave on our customers through our outstanding services and dedicated support,” said Federico Cesconi, CEO of SANDSIV.

“The past few years especially the pandemic has made companies realize the importance of 'Hugging your own customers'. A well-implemented Voice of the Customer (VoC) system allows companies to constantly listen to what customers are saying. A solution that creates a systematic process to take customer feedback and associate it with the product roadmap and the necessary process changes, is critical to a successful VoC program," said Shashi Bellamkonda, Principal Research Director at Software Reviews. "There are several vendors in the VoC space and a variety of offerings. Congratulations to SANDSIV for standing out in our Emotional Footprint Report for the Voice of the Customer (VoC) category which Is appropriately based on user feedback. An excellent score in Service Experience and a Net Emotional Footprint Score of 96 is impressive and shows a commitment to serving customers well.”

About SoftwareReviews



SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards evaluate and rank products based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals. Emotional Footprint Awards are proudly founded in 100% user review data and are free of traditional“magical” components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland's main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner's recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions“sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX platform harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The platform supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

