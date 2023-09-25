Bodyhz To Feature On Boom America TV Show, Presenting The Revolutionary Bodyhz Pain Patch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BodyHz showcases its drug-free Pain Patch on Boom America TV, offering a breakthrough in non-transdermal pain relief. Join the health revolution! I believe this opportunity will open the doors and minds of the public about safe, alternative healthcare products, and raise further awareness to fight the opioid crisis in the United States” - Lauren Leflere, CEO and founder of BodyHzSARASOTA , FL, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BodyHz , a trailblazing US-based company specializing in frequency patches for pain and stress relief, is set to make an appearance on the renowned Boom America TV show. Hosted by the iconic Kevin Harrington, Boom America offers a stage for visionary companies introducing transformative products to the market.
BodyHz emerged in 2019, with a mission to present the public with a healthier and affordable alternative to conventional pain relief. Their signature product, the BodyHz Pain Patch, stands out in its innovative approach to pain relief. This best-selling product is non-transdermal, uniquely designed with uploaded frequencies. What makes it even more distinctive is its absolute absence of drugs, chemicals, and any addictive elements.
BodyHz's dedication to well-being is clear in the feedback from its users. Many customers, who previously struggled with persistent discomfort and felt limited in their choices, have found comfort in using the BodyHz Pain Patch. This product offers an alternative solution that many feel is missing from today's range of treatments and remedies.
Lauren Leflere, CEO and founder of BodyHz, expresses her enthusiasm about the forthcoming Boom America appearance, stating, "I am super excited to be working with Kevin and the A Team on Boom America. I believe this opportunity will open the doors and minds of the public about safe, alternative healthcare products, and raise further awareness to fight the opioid crisis in the United States."
UPCOMING EVENTS - BodyHz has several significant events on the horizon. They will be presenting at Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club in Sarasota, FL, and CEO Lauren Leflere will be on air on Dr. Jason Dean's podcast BraveTV, further extending their outreach and mission to educate and promote healthier alternatives for pain relief.
With the increasing need for safe and effective pain relief alternatives in the U.S., BodyHz is perfectly positioned to make a notable difference in the lives of many, one patch at a time.
About BodyHz-
Founded in 2019, BodyHz is a family-owned U.S. company devoted to pioneering safe and affordable pain and stress relief alternatives. Their flagship product, the BodyHz Pain Patch, offers a groundbreaking, drug-free approach to pain relief, harnessing the power of frequencies. Dedicated to promoting holistic health, BodyHz is reshaping how people view and address chronic pain.
About Boom America-
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington. A pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank, Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to take various innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the chosen companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!
