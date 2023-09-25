Taiwan cautions regarding ‘abnormal’ army actions by Beijing

(MENAFN) Taiwan’s safety minister has referred to a spike in army actions in the airspace as well as waters near the island, after regional representatives stated dozens of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) combat aircraft as well as explosive flights in new weeks.



Talking to journalists for a Thursday news meeting in Taipei, Chiu Kuo-cheng stated the PLA has gotten involved in “land, sea, air and amphibious” exercises during September. “[The] recent enemy situation is quite abnormal,” he also noted.



Less than 24 hours following Chiu’s comments, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry stated that 10 PLA army plane as well as five marine ships were found “around Taiwan,” saying that two of the aircrafts had got into the island’s air safety recognition region.



