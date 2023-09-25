Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market Revenue To Hit USD 62 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

According to research, the success rate per IUI cycle is somewhere between 5% and 20%. Moreover, it requires fewer visits, is less invasive, and is cost-efficient. IUI is performed in the clinic and takes five to 10 minutes. All these benefits associated with the IUI procedure are expected to expand its demand, resulting directly in the growth of the IUI device market.

Growth in the Cases of Infertility to Boost Market Growth

The rapidly rising rate of infertility globally is expected to boost the intrauterine insemination (IUI) devices market owing to the growing prevalence of artificial insemination such as IUI, intracervical insemination, and intratubal insemination, which are procedures treating infertility. As per an analysis, it is estimated that more than 14% of couples are unable to conceive worldwide. Moreover, the growing awareness about the reproductive health system amongst the masses as well as the rising availability of technologically advanced and affordable assisted reproduction methods, besides the gradual elimination of the myth about artificial insemination vs. natural conception and IUI babies vs. normal babies, are further expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increased Fertility Clinics to Drive Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The intrauterine insemination devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The rapidly changing lifestyle as well as the growing rate of infertility, along with an increasing pool of couples opting for alternative pregnancy procedures, are expected to boost regional market growth over the forecast period. According to an investigation, over 28 million couples in India sought alternative treatment options for conception. Moreover, every year, almost 1600 in-vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics and hospitals perform an average of 225,000 ART cycles in India in a year. India is also known as a popular and established destination for a variety of fertility treatments abroad, which will also raise the demand for products such as intrauterine insemination devices in the region as they are keys to a successful IUI.

Deteriorating Reproductive Health to Drive North American Growth

The intrauterine insemination devices market in the North American region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The rising rate of infertility as well as the growing awareness about advancing research in reproductive health in the region are expected to boost the growth of the IUI devices market in the region. As per a study in the United States, nearly 1 in 5 or ~19% of middle-aged women of 15 to 49 years of age with no prior births are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying, and about 1 in 4 or ~26% women in this age group have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term (impaired fecundity).

Intrauterine Insemination Devices, Segmentation by End-User



Hospitals IVF Clinics

The IVF clinics segment in intrauterine insemination devices market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. With the prevailing popularity of IVF as well as the rising footfall of people at IVF clinics, as it is the only treatment for infertility occurring from blocked fallopian tubes, severe male factor infertility, or genetic problems, the segment is expected to boom. Moreover, IVF is the main type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that involves ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, fertilization, and transfer, and its success rate is around 50% per cycle. Favorable laws by governments on same-sex couples and single parents are further anticipated to propel the segment's growth at least in the near future.

Intrauterine Insemination Devices, Segmentation by Product Type

IUI Catheters



Curved

Flexible Straight

IUI Media / Sperm Wash

The IUI media/sperm wash segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rising research on improved motility with washing the sperm, the growing prevalence of infertility, and the heightening research on how much sperm is used for IUI. As per a study, generally, it is anticipated that the number of motile sperm after processing the sperm sample must be nearly 5 million or more for the IUI to be successful. Furthermore, in a study that compared IUI and IVF, IUI was found to be less invasive and less expensive than IVF. This, as a result, is further expected to boost market growth over the years.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the intrauterine insemination devices market that are profiled by Research Nester are Cook Group Incorporated, Kitazato Corporation, Rocket Medical PLC, Prince Medical SAS, Gynotec B.V., SURGIMEDIK Healthcare India Pvt Ltd., MedGyn Products, Inc., MEDITECH DEVICES PVT LTD., Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market



Cook Group Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of medical devices innovated a Benchtop Incubator called the MINC+. The incubator consists of a DishTrace platform with a touchscreen and a software program to provide a wide range of dish-data management tools to embryologists The Cooper Companies, Inc., a global, consumer-centric medical device company acquired Generate Life Sciences to provide better products and services such as the provision of donor eggs and sperm, cryopreservation, and newborn stem cell storage to fertility clinics and obstetricians/ gynecologists.

