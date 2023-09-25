Emergency Warning Lights Market Expects To Reach US$ 1,330 Million By 2032 X Herald

The market for emergency warning lights is well-positioned in European nations as a result of the widespread usage of these products by both government agencies and other end users. Governments all around the world are investing in the construction of infrastructure, which has strengthened the worldwide market. By establishing offices abroad and a robust distribution network, the major firms are also working to have a direct presence in the local markets.

The LED is currently the most popular and dominant product type, and it is predicted that it will continue to hold that position for the foreseeable future. In 2022, the LED is predicted to provide 95% of the company's revenues and will likely be valued at US$ 892.3 MN.

The most dominant end use in the current scenario is the government authorities owing to the rising natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, etc. This will give a significant push to the adoption of emergency warning lights in the foreseeable future

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global emergency warning lights market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and be valued at US$ 1,330.0 million by 2032.

The market witnessed (0.3)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under end user, government authorities dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 522.8 million in 2022.

North America dominated the market with 31.3% % market share in 2021.

Modern trade channel likely to represent 8.4% market share in 2022. Halogen emergency warning lights to have a market value of US$ 38.3 Mn in 2022.

Market Development

Long-term strategic partnerships with component suppliers may provide growth opportunities for the emergency warning lights manufacturers. Further, the manufacturers are focusing on tailor-made emergency warning lights which is expected to enhance their competitiveness in the market.

Well-structured and efficient supply chain along with an improved retailing network for emergency warning lights are major growth strategies for reaching out to customers

In 2020, Federal Signal announced the launch of 8200S perimeter light. The product features 8-LED perimeter lights, is equipped with 12 flash patterns, and is available in amber or white LEDs.

In 2020, ECCO Safety Group introduced its new emergency lighting and warning systems with the launch of Thin WingMan, Citadel, Thin SuperVisor, Switch Node, and Splitter. These warning lights compliment the company's siren and are integrated with advanced LED technology.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of the emergency warning lights industry across the globe such as Acari Products, Inc., 5-Star Warning Lights Co, Accele Electronics, Brooking Industries, Bueno Optoelectronics. etc. are developing high quality and durable products to help improve market penetration and are also focusing on increasing their production capacities to gain a larger market share.

In 2020, Federal Signal completed the acquisition of Public Works Equipment and Supply Inc., which is a distributor of maintenance and infrastructure equipment. Under the ambit of the acquisition, the company can utilize PWE's customer base and can offer its emergency warning lights to municipalities and industrial contractors.

In 2020, Grote Industries, Inc. entered into a partnership with OptiCat Network. Through this partnership, the company will utilize OptiCat's cloud-based data warehousing and validation system to meet the aftermarket customer needs.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of emergency warning lights positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Emergency Warning Lights Industry Research



By Product:



Incandescent



Halogen

LED's

By End User:



Institutional





Industrial







Thermal Power Plants







Oil & Gas Industries





Other Industrial





Construction







Individual/Residential





Government Authorities





Emergency Response Vehicles





Law Enforcement

Road Safety and Traffic

By Sales Channel:



Direct-to-Customer



Third Party Online Channel



Specialty Stores

Modern Trade Channel

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emergency warning lights market, presenting historical market data 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (incandescent, halogen, LED), end user (institutional (industrial (thermal power plants, oil & gas industries, other industrial), construction), individual/residential, government authorities (emergency response vehicles, law enforcement, road safety and traffic)), sales channel (direct-to-customer, third party online channel, specialty stores, modern trade channel) across major regions of the world (Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

