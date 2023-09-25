Blood Thawing System Market Is Surpassing A Valuation Of US$ 350 Million By 2031 X Herald

FactMR predicts that dry plasma thawers will continue to dominate the blood thawing market through 2021 due to its numerous benefits, including their high efficiency and quick thawing times. Additionally, during the projection period, the market value for blood value systems is expected to increase significantly due to major manufacturers' adoption of cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the leading players will have prospects for expansion due to the rising demand for blood thawing systems from hospitals and blood banks across the United States, Canada, Germany, and other industrialised nations.

Fact.MR estimates, the global blood thawing system market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 350 Mn through 2031.

“Due to increasing demand for 2-bag and 4-bag blood thawing system, manufacturers will focus on offering technological advancements,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways



In terms of product type, dry plasma thawers are likely to gain traction over the coming years

Blood plasma and RBCs are spearheading the growth of the market as the most lucrative segment in terms of sample

Growing demand from hospitals, and blood transfusion centers will augment the market growth

United States is leading the growth of blood thawing system across North America backed by rising demand from end-users such as blood banks & hospitals

Germany is expected to be the epicenter of European blood thawing system market through 2021

China is anticipated to be the world's fastest growing blood thawing system industry due to the consistent demand from the pharmaceutical sector India will emerge as a highly lucrative market for blood thawing systems over the coming years

Prominent Drivers



Technological advancements in sample thawing devices will drive the market sales

Increasing application of blood thawing system in diabetes nonnuclear cells that are used in cell-based assays will aid the demand Growing demand in end-sue sectors such as diagnostic laboratories, blood transfusion centers and others will improve the market growth

Key Restraints



High cost of automation for blood thawing system will likely restrict the growth of market Dearth of skilled professional and lack of maintenance leading to fatal errors may pose a challenge to the market players

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has listed some of the prominent key manufacturers operating in the global blood thawing system market which includes Fremon Scientific Inc., Helmer Scientific Inc., Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Boekel Scientific, KW Scientific Apparatus SRL, Cardinal Health, Cytiva, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Sartorius AG. Key players are focusing on new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

For instance, in November 2020, Cerus Corporation announced the approval Intercept Blood System for Cryoprecipitation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More Insights on the Blood Thawing System Market

Fact.MR has published a recent report on global blood thawing system market for the upcoming decade. In its latest report, Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis on its ongoing and upcoming trends, opportunities, developments and challenges that the market is expected to witness through 2021 and beyond. To understand the market scenario better, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (dry plasma thawers and wet plasma thawers), capacity (2 bags, 4 bags, 8 bags and others), sample (blood plasma, RBCs, platelets, whole blood, and others), end-user (blood banks, transfusion centers, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and others) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

